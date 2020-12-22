The University of New Hampshire men’s hockey team will not play this weekend as scheduled, Hockey East announced on Tuesday.
The Wildcats were scheduled to play Providence College in a home-and-home series on Sunday and Monday, but positive COVID-19 tests within the UNH program have forced the team to quarantine. Eight UNH games have now been postponed since the scheduled start of the season on Nov. 20.
The Wildcats have played two games, both against Maine, tying one and winning the other. Their next scheduled games will now be Friday and Saturday, Jan. 1-2, against UConn.
Providence will play a single game this weekend, on Monday afternoon at UConn.
The league also announced the weekend UMass-UMass Lowell series will not be played.