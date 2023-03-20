Souza

UNH head coach Mike Souza

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER FILE PHOTO

THE season began with frustration for Mike Souza. As it progressed, though, Souza said he thought that his young UNH Wildcats hockey team improved and he’s optimistic entering next year.

Souza and his coaching staff have player meetings scheduled for this week and the team starts its spring off-ice training today.