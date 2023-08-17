DURHAM — The University of New Hampshire men’s hockey team has announced the freshman class for the 2023-24 season. They are: Ryan Conmy (Alexandria, Virginia), Brendan Fitzgerald (North Reading, Mass.), Zach Hahn (Huntington, New York), Marty Lavins (Riga, Latvia), Nick Ring (Abington, Mass.), Jason Siedem (Madison, New Jersey), J.P. Turner (East Falmouth, Mass.) and Ronan Walsh (Andover).
The Wildcats start the 2023-24 season at the Whittemore Center versus Boston University on Friday, Oct. 13.
A capsule look at the players:
• Conmy, a forward, was selected in the sixth round of June’s NHL Draft by the Los Angeles Kings (182nd overall pick). He scored 33 goals and added 29 assists in 60 games last season with Sioux City of the United States Hockey League and was named to the USHL All-Rookie Team.
• Fitzgerald, a defenseman, played the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons for Cedar Rapids of the USHL, appearing in 101 career games with eight goals and 47 assists. He also served as the team’s assistant captain last winter. Fitzgerald played his prep hockey at The Governor’s Academy in Byfield, Mass., where he served as assistant captain in his final season.
• Hahn, a defenseman, comes from the PAL Junior Islanders of the National Collegiate Development Conference, where he played two seasons and collected seven goals and 20 assists in 100 career games. He served as assistant captain last winter as the team won the Dineen Cup.
Before juniors, he played his prep hockey at The Taft School in Watertown, Connecticut, where he was assistant captain in 2020-21.
• Lavins, who was Fitzgerald’s teammate at Cedar Rapids, scored 16 goals and added 23 assists in 100 career games. He was the club’s assistant captain last year. Lavins, a forward, also played for Latvia in the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship.
• Ring, a forward, notched 12 goals and 30 assists last season at Sioux Falls of the USHL. Previously, he played for the New Jersey Jr. Titans of the North American Hockey League, where he scored 10 goals and added 26 assists in 56 games.
• Siedem was an assistant captains in each of his last two seasons with the Blackfalds Bulldogs of the Alberta Junior Hockey League. He posted 43-75-118 totals over 103 games. He played his prep hockey at Avon Old Farms in Avon, Connecticut, where he led the team in goals (10) as a freshman.
• Turner, who was Siedem’s classmate at Avon Old Farms, played the last two seasons for the Fargo Force of the USHL, where he had 16 goals and 20 assists in 86 games. The forward also played for Sioux Falls in 2020-21 and 2021-22. Previously, he played three seasons at Avon Old Farms, serving as captain in 2020-21, and he finished his prep career with 26 goals and 26 assists in 54 games as the Winged Beavers won the Founder’s League championship in 2019-20.
• Walsh, the younger brother of Reilly Walsh, who signed with the Boston Bruins last month, played 25 games for the Amarillo Wranglers of the NAHL last year, scoring nine goals and adding three assists. Previously, he was with the Aberdeen Wings of the NAHL for two season, scoring 28 goals and adding 22 assists in 79 games. During the 2020-21, he skated for the New Hampshire Junior Monarchs of the NCDC. The forward played prep hockey at his hometown Proctor Academy, where he was a four-year member and finished with 47 goals and 62 assists.