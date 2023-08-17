UNH hockey

DURHAM — The University of New Hampshire men’s hockey team has announced the freshman class for the 2023-24 season. They are: Ryan Conmy (Alexandria, Virginia), Brendan Fitzgerald (North Reading, Mass.), Zach Hahn (Huntington, New York), Marty Lavins (Riga, Latvia), Nick Ring (Abington, Mass.), Jason Siedem (Madison, New Jersey), J.P. Turner (East Falmouth, Mass.) and Ronan Walsh (Andover).

The Wildcats start the 2023-24 season at the Whittemore Center versus Boston University on Friday, Oct. 13.