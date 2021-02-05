The UNH men's hockey team on Friday night ended its eight-game winless streak, holding on to edge host UMass Lowell 2-1.
The Wildcats, whose last non-shootout win came Jan. 8 against Boston College, improved to 4-10-2 in Hockey East. Lowell dropped to 3-4.
Senior goalie Mike Robinson of Bedford was spectacular for the Wildcats. He made 25 saves, stoning Josh Latta all alone in front with 13:26 remaining in the third period, then, a minute later, denying Matt Brown on a penalty shot.
UNH built a 2-0 lead on goals by Jackson Pierson and Tyler Ward.
At 11:31 of the first period, Pierson poked home a centering feed from behind the net by Kalle Eriksson to make it 1-0.
At 11:04 of the second period, Ward finished a pretty passing play in front of the Lowell net started by Nick Cafarelli, who fed Filip Engaras, who slid a pass over to Ward. The transfer from Denver one-timed it home from the slot.
Charlie Levesque answered at 13:20 of the second period, but that was as close as the River Hawks would get.
The teams are scheduled to play again today (5 p.m.) at the Whittemore Center in Durham.
Men's basketball
UMass-Lowell 74, UNH 69: At Lundholm Gym in Durham on Friday, the River Hawks held off the Wildcats down the stretch to improve to 6-5 in America East. UNH dropped to 7-6. UML's Connor Withers and UNH's Jayden Martinez shared game-high scoring honors with 19 points each. The teams were scheduled to play again Saturday at 1 p.m. at Lundholm Gym.