Engaras

UNH's Filip Engaras moves the puck around UConn's Eric Linell, front left, Adam Karashik, top, and Ryan Wheeler during Friday's Hockey East game in Durham. The Huskies beat the Wildcats, 2-1.

 COURTESY JACK BOUCHARD

Roman Kinal's goal at 1:16 of the third period broke a 1-1 tie and helped UConn past UNH 2-1 in a Hockey East game on Friday afternoon at the Whittemore Center in Durham.

The loss was the Wildcats' second straight after starting 1-0-1 in a choppy early season interrupted by positive COVID-19 tests within the program. UConn improved to 2-4-1. The teams are scheduled to play again today at 4 p.m. in Storrs, Conn.

Defenseman Kalle Eriksson scored UNH's goal, a power-play strike from the right circle, in the first period. 

UConn's scored at 12:59 of the second period to tie the game.

UNH goalie Mike Robinson stopped 31 shots, to 30 for Huskies netminder Tomas Vomacka.