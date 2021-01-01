Roman Kinal's goal at 1:16 of the third period broke a 1-1 tie and helped UConn past UNH 2-1 in a Hockey East game on Friday afternoon at the Whittemore Center in Durham.
The loss was the Wildcats' second straight after starting 1-0-1 in a choppy early season interrupted by positive COVID-19 tests within the program. UConn improved to 2-4-1. The teams are scheduled to play again today at 4 p.m. in Storrs, Conn.
Defenseman Kalle Eriksson scored UNH's goal, a power-play strike from the right circle, in the first period.
UConn's scored at 12:59 of the second period to tie the game.
UNH goalie Mike Robinson stopped 31 shots, to 30 for Huskies netminder Tomas Vomacka.