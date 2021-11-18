DURHAM -- University of New Hampshire hockey coach Mike Souza said he was looking through some his old notes the other day that mentioned the University Massachusetts was a hockey team that played with some swagger.
And that was before the Minutemen won their first NCAA championship last spring.
The Wildcats will tangle with No. 8 UMass this weekend, Friday night at the Mullins Center in Amherst and Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Whittemore Center in Durham.
UMass is 6-3-1 overall and 4-1-1 in Hockey East. UNH is 4-6-1 and 2-4-1
The Minuteman confidence is well-earned, Souza pointed out.
Coach Greg Carvel’s team won 31 games in 2019 and advanced to the national championship and was the runnerup for the title.
The 2020 tournament was canceled because of COVID-19 and the Minutemen came back last spring and finished the job, winning not only the school’s first national championship in hockey, but its first Hockey East tournament title along the way.
“They certainly do play with swagger and they deserve to play with swagger,” Souza said. “It’s a credit to them. They’ve done a great job recruiting, they play hard and they play the right way, They play in your face and they’ve got good players to go along with it. It’s kind of the perfect storm for their opponents. It’s a huge challenge for UNH and whoever happens to be playing them.”
Souza and his team are excited about the opportunity.
“Obviously it’s a well-known team, especially now,” said junior goaltender David Fessenden, who was in net for a 2-1 win and 3-3 tie against Vermont last weekend at the Whit. “You look forward to playing that top level talent. These are games you get excited for, playing someone of this stature.”
His approach to the weekend won’t change much, said Fessenden, who is in his first year as a Wildcat since transferring in from Alabama-Huntsville.
“Mostly it’s just not letting that intimidate you,” he said. “They’re known to be a big team a physical team, but that doesn’t really affect me. I need to be aware and ready for a challenge. When it comes to a team of any stature, or anybody in this league, it’s just about being ready and knowing who’s on the ice and the different plays they do. It’s preparation and preparation is similar team to team, it’s just a little more exciting when playing a top team.”
Fessenden had 25 saves in Friday night’s win over Vermont and 17 in the 3-3 tie the next night.
“I’m sure he’d like to have a couple of the goals back,” Souza said. “The two-on-one and certainly the third goal on Saturday. That’s what I like. He’s a competitive kid. He takes ownership for the way he plays.”
Fessenden fills a lot of net at 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds.
“He’s big and he blocks a lot of pucks and a lot of pucks hit him,” Souza said.
Wildcat All American and former National Hockey League goalie Ty Conklin, UNH’s goaltending coach, works with Fessenden as well as senior Mike Robinson, of Bedford, and sophomore Jeremy Forman.
“David and Ty are working on being more efficient, trusting his size and maybe not moving quite as much,” Souza said. “I think Ty has done a great job with him.”
The Wildcats had averaged exactly a goal a game for the last seven games going into last weekend and then got the five over the two nights.
Senior Jackson Pierson, centering a line between freshman Liam Devlin and junior Chase Stevenson, had one of the goals Friday and two on Saturday.
“I think it’s no secret we’re trying to get Jackson going,” Souza said. “I think Jackson is one of the best players in the country and I think he showed that this past weekend. I think he was the best player on the ice for both teams.”
Person leads UNH with four goals and also has a couple of assists. Senior forward Filip Engaras shares the scoring lead with Pierson with three goals and three assists. Freshman forward Robert Cronin has three goals and two assists and senior forward Tyler Ward has a goal and four assists.
Fessenden has a 2.37 goals-against average and .903 save percentage.
Senior forward Bobby Trivigno has four goals and eight assists in 10 games for UMass and freshman defenseman Scott Morrow has three goals and six assists for nine points. Morrow’s father, Steve, and uncle, Scott, played at UNH.
Grad student goalie Matt Murray has a 2.27 goals-against average and .927 save percentage for the Minutemen.