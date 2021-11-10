For University of New Hampshire men’s hockey coach Mike Souza, practice this week is all about hitting the reset button.
The Wildcats (3-6, 1-4 Hockey East) have lost six of their past seven games and scored two or fewer goals in each. They will host conference foe Vermont (1-5, 1-1) this weekend at the Whittemore Center in Durham.
UNH and the Catamounts will play each other for the first time since Feb. 8, 2020, on Friday night and again Saturday night. Both games are at 7 p.m. Friday’s game will be aired on NESN.
“I think through a couple days, I think the attitude and the effort and the energy has been outstanding — make sure we continue that through the next two days,” Souza said. “As you can imagine, it’s been a frustrating beginning of the year from a wins-and-loss perspective but I really like the attitude of the team this week.”
UNH forward Filip Engaras said the team is focusing on itself and stressing the fundamentals. The senior said he and his fellow forwards have been practicing taking the puck to the net more and creating net-front presence to try to generate more goals.
The Wildcats rank second-to-last in the 11-team Hockey East in goals scored (14), ahead of only Vermont (12).
Engaras, freshman forward Robert Cronin, sophomore defenseman Luke Reid and freshman forward Liam Devlin (two each) are the only UNH players who have recorded more than one goal.
“Obviously, it’s frustrating not scoring goals,” Engaras said. “Try to not overthink it but at the same time you really need to look at yourself and see what you can do to improve on that point. It’s more of trying to not be frustrated — even though it really is — to trying to be a little bit more creative.”
Wildcats junior forward Harrison Blaisdell (one goal, two assists) said when he is in a scoring drought, he tries to shoot with a purpose during practice.
“Oftentimes, players will get in slumps and they’ll be trying to get too picky with their shot selection and whatnot,” said Blaisdell, who transferred to UNH this season from North Dakota. “I think just putting pucks hard on the net — from there you get the bounces and all of a sudden you’re hitting your corners.”
Power-play opportunities have not helped jumpstart UNH’s scoring output. The Wildcats are 0-for-22 on the man advantage over their past seven games. Nine of those power-play chances came last weekend over two 4-1 losses to No.17 Northeastern.
“I think our one focus is we really want to put an emphasis on shooting the puck,” Blaisdell said about UNH’s power-play units. “Obviously, you want to choose smart shots on the power play but if we can move the puck around, get teams to space out and then get hard shots to the net in traffic, that’s kind of how I think we’re going to break through the seal here.”
Souza said he has talked to his power-play personnel about being functional, not fashionable. The Wildcats changed their power-play units against Northeastern last Saturday and have tried different combinations already this week in practice, he said.
“I think sometimes you have a tendency to chase the perfect play as opposed to a real functional play — just changing sides and shooting it and creating a second opportunity in and around the net and making sure that our power-play outworks their penalty kill,” Souza said.
UNH will again be without defenseman and senior captain Will MacKinnon, senior defenseman and assistant captain Ryan Verrier and sophomore forward Nick Cafarelli this weekend.
Souza said MacKinnon and Verrier, who were both injured during UNH’s home-and-home series with Providence at the end of October, will not be back anytime soon. Cafarelli is dealing with a back injury and has not played since the team’s 3-2 win over Union on Oct. 9.
Vermont, which did not play last week and has not played a road game yet, upset then-No. 9 Boston College, 5-4, in overtime on Oct. 29 to secure its lone win.
“They’ve got a hungry team,” Souza said of the Catamounts. “I would imagine they’re sitting up there licking their chops thinking they can come in here and knock us off and I’m sure if we’re not ready, they will. My plan is to have us ready.”