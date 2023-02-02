UNH hockey
UNH's Chase Stevenson, right, brings the puck into the zone past UMass Lowell's Mitchell Becker during the Jan. 21 game at the Whittemore Center.

 Josh Gibney/Union Leader

DURHAM -- Coming off a weekend break, the University of New Hampshire men’s hockey team is down to its last eight games of the regular season, aiming to pick up some momentum and position itself as best as possible for the Hockey East playoffs.

The Wildcats kick off the stretch run with a pair of games against ranked opponents this weekend: They play No. 15 Merrimack College at home in the Whittemore Center on Friday night at 7 and on Saturday visit No. 16 UMass Lowell at Tsongas Center at 6 p.m.