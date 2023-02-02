DURHAM -- Coming off a weekend break, the University of New Hampshire men’s hockey team is down to its last eight games of the regular season, aiming to pick up some momentum and position itself as best as possible for the Hockey East playoffs.
The Wildcats kick off the stretch run with a pair of games against ranked opponents this weekend: They play No. 15 Merrimack College at home in the Whittemore Center on Friday night at 7 and on Saturday visit No. 16 UMass Lowell at Tsongas Center at 6 p.m.
“We’re looking to climb up as high as we can in the standings and finish the season strong,” said UNH senior captain and forward Chase Stevenson. “At this point, that’s all that matters, especially the way the playoffs work with one-game elimination. Whoever’s playing best at that point will hopefully get a good outcome. That’s our goal.”
UNH is 7-18-1 overall and 2-13-1 in Hockey East and has played its best hockey of the season since the calendar turned to 2023.
The Wildcats are seeking a bit of payback in both games this weekend.
They lost at Merrimack, 6-1, on Oct. 18 as the Warriors were beginning to establish themselves as one of the surprise teams in Hockey East and the country.
Merrimack, coached by former longtime UNH assistant Scott Borek, was 14-5-0 in late December, but has slipped some in the new year. The Warriors went 2-5-1 in January and are coming off a weekend split at Vermont. Merrimack won, 4-2, on Friday night and lost the rematch, 2-1in overtime, on Saturday.
“They play a hard game,” said UNH coach Mike Souza. “They’re a physical group and they’re a confident group that has won a lot of games this year.”
Junior forward Alex Jefferies has 10 goals and 21 assists for 31 points to lead the offense and junior Zachary Borgiel and sophomore Hugo Ollas have had a nice competition going in goal. Borgiel has a 2.12 goals-against average and .914 save percentage and Ollas is at 2.60 and .902. Ollas had 30 saves in the October win over UNH.
The Warriors are 16-10-1 overall and at 11-4-2 hold down third place in the league.
The Wildcats had a three-game win streak snapped by UMass Lowell in their most recent games. They played the River Hawks at the Whitt on Jan. 20 and the game was 2-2 entering the third period and the visitors pulled away for a 6-2 win.
The next night in Lowell, UNH led 2-1 entering the third and the River Hawks tied the game and then scored the game-winner with less than a minute left in OT for a 3-2 win.
Just before those UMass Lowell games UNH lost a pair of forwards, junior Nick Cafarelli and freshman Morgan Winters, to season-ending injuries.
In recent practices, Souza and his staff have been shuffling lineups to see who they might use to replace Cafarelli on what has been the team’s highest scoring line of freshman Cy LeClerc centering for sophomore Liam Devlin on the left and Cafarelli on the right. Freshman Jake Dunlap of Windham skated with the unit much of this week.
LeClerc and Devlin lead the team in scoring. LeClerc has 12 goals and six assists for 18 points and Devlin is at 9-9-18. Each has five power play goals, which is tied for third-best in the league with five other players.
LeClerc’s 12 goals are tied for third-best in the league and are second among freshman to Cutter Gauthier of Boston College, who has 13 goals and nine assists for 22 points.
UNH senior goalie David Fessenden has a 2.68 goals against average and save percentage of .911.
Six of UNH’s final eight games are at the Whittemore Center.
--
Next weekend, the Wildcats have No. 14 UConn in for games on Friday at 7 p.m. and then Saturday at 4 p.m.
Maine comes to town for White Out the Whitt games on Friday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.
UNH plays at UConn on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 4 p.m.
The Wildcats close out the regular season on Thursday, March 2 at home against Vermont at 7 p.m.
UNH is currently at the bottom of the standings in the 11-team league and all teams make the playoffs, which are single elimination throughout. The first five teams in the standings earn a bye for the first round of playoffs, while the teams that finish sixth through eighth host the teams that are ninth through 11th.
The Wildcats are hoping to move up and grab a home ice spot.
“With a one-game playoff series, anything can happen,” Souza said. “There’s going to be some crazy stuff down the stretch, just the way the league’s gone this year. We just want to make sure we’re doing our part to play as long as we can. We’ve always wanted to be the team playing the best at the end of the year.”