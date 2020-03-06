NEWTON, Mass. — The UNH Wildcats still have a chance to qualify for the Hockey East Tournament despite losing 2-1 Friday night to No. 4 Boston College.
Because Boston University beat Northeastern, 3-0, the Huskies remained in the eighth and last qualifying position with 21 points — one more than New Hampshire (15-25-4, 9-12-2).
The basic math is simple.
If UNH beats Boston College (24-8-1, 17-6-0) Saturday night at the Whittemore Center (7 p.m.) and if the Terriers beat the Huskies again, the Wildcats will edge out the Huskies by one point. The NU at BU game begins at 4 p.m., meaning UNH will know its task before taking the ice.
If UNH prevails and the Huskies tie, the Wildcats finish eighth because they own the third tiebreaker (i.e. more victories over Boston College). That’s noteworthy considering the Eagles are on an eight-game winning streak during which they’ve outscored opponents 41-12.
Conversely, if NU loses and New Hampshire ties, the Huskies win the tiebreaker by virtue of having more victories in conference.
“I’m disappointed not to get a win but we’re still alive,” UNH coach Mike Souza said. “I thought our kids played really hard. We got some great efforts out of certain players. I thought both goaltenders played really well.
“I thought (BC goalie) Spencer Knight was outstanding when he had to be. They made more plays than us. I liked the fact our guys competed until the last whistle.”
Fifty-nine seconds after the opening faceoff, BC scored. The Eagles’ Alex Newhook skated into the left circle and centered the puck for Mike Hardman, who deflected it past Bedford’s Mike Robinson (21 saves).
The Eagles upped their lead to 2-0 at 5:14 when Marshall Warren collected a pass from Aapeli Rasnen and scored on a slap shot from the left circle.
“I know Mike would love to have the second one back,” Souza said. “You don’t want to go down 3-0 for sure. I thought Michael made some huge saves when he had to, especially on the breakaway in the second.
“We hung around. One goal’s not going to get it done no matter who you’re playing.”
As if a 2-0 deficit wasn’t bad enough, New Hampshire didn’t catch a break when Will McKinnon’s shot clanged off the crossbar late in the period.
Even though neither team scored in the second period, Boston College came within inches of building its lead.
First, Graham McPhee skated in alone but his shot from the low slot was blocked by Robinson, who made a diving save.
Then, moments later, Jack McBain’s shot from the left circle hit the left post.
Luck again was on UNH’s side early in the third period when Drew Helleson’s slap shot from just inside the blue line hit the left post.
UNH finally beat Knight (23 saves) at 4:02 when Angus Crookshank, who was stationed outside the left post, buried the rebound of an Anthony Wyse shot to pull his team within 2-1.
“Anthony’s a big guy who can skate,” Souza said of his senior defenseman. “When he gets going he’s hard to stop. That’s what you saw on our goal. He’s big and athletic. When he sees an opening, he jumps into the play.
“He kind of hacked and whacked around the net. That’s what you have to do to beat Spencer. He’s not going to get beat on the first shot. It’s going to be about creating a second and third opportunity and that’s what you saw there. We need more of that (tonight).”
Souza also lavished praise on Crookshank.
“He’s got such a high motor,” Souza said. “He loves to score goals. He’s such a fierce competitor and it’s good to see him get rewarded.
“I thought he played really well. It’s funny. The game rewards you when you play the game the right way. If you could be around him you’d really understand where I’m coming from. He’s a joy to coach because he loves hockey. It’s reflected in the way he plays in practice and games.”
Robinson kept the Wildcats within one goal with five minutes left in regulation when he robbed Newhook on a wrist shot from the right circle.
“When you only score one goal you have to keep in mind who you’re playing against,” Souza said. “We certainly had enough chances to score more than one goal. It’s something that’s bit us, especially of late.”
ICE CHIPS: BC owns a 25-14-8 record against UNH at Conte Forum … Conversely, the Wildcats are 19-12-3 against BC at the Whittemore Center … UNH is in a five-game winless streak (0-4-1).
ECAC playoffs, first round
Princeton 4, Dartmouth 3 (OT): Losing leads of 2-1 and 3-2 losing in overtime was not the way the Big Green wanted to start the ECAC tournament.
Princeton’s Reid Yochim scored 3:36 into overtime, giving the 11th-seeded Tigers the triumph in the best-of-three first round series Friday at Thompson Arena in Hanover. Game 2 is set for tonight at 7, with a third game, if necessary, set for Sunday at 5 p.m.
Quin Foreman, Daniel Warpecha and Will Graber scored for the sixth-seeded Big Green, who never trailed until Yochim’s game winner. Dartmouth’s Adrian Clark made 28 saves, to 25 for the Tigers’ Jeremie Forget.