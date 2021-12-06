Halfway through its season, the University of New Hampshire men’s hockey team is still waiting for the scoring floodgates to open.
Boston University ended the Wildcats’ three-game winning streak with a home-and-home series sweep over the weekend, securing a 3-1 triumph at Agganis Arena Friday and a 2-1 overtime victory at the Whittemore Center Saturday.
UNH (7-9-1, 3-7-1 Hockey East) was 3-0-1 in overtime contests and 6-2-1 at home before falling to the Terriers (6-9-2, 5-5-2) on Saturday.
“I’m proud of the way our guys played but when you score two goals on the weekend, it’s tough to win hockey games and I think that’s been our issue all year,” Wildcats coach Mike Souza said after Saturday’s loss. “There’s no secret there.”
The Wildcats, who will next play on Dec. 30 at Dartmouth College in the Ledyard Classic tournament, are 4-9-0 in games in which they have scored two or fewer goals and have been shut out twice — a 3-0 loss at then-No. 8 Massachusetts on Nov. 19 and a 2-0 home setback against then-No. 12 Providence College on Oct. 24.
UNH’s 27 goals on the season rank eighth in the 11-team Hockey East, ahead of Vermont (26) and Maine (25). The Wildcats also sit eighth in the standings, ahead of the Catamounts and Black Bears.
UNH junior forward Harrison Blaisdell opened the game’s scoring 5:02 into Friday’s loss to the Terriers. BU responded with power-play goals in the first and second periods to tie the game and pull ahead before capping the game with an empty-netter from Max Kaufman with 27 seconds remaining.
On Saturday, the Terriers added another power-play goal to their weekend tally, from Matt Brown, during a 5-on-3 in the second period, to take a 1-0 lead. UNH dominated the third period and pulled even with 7:07 remaining in regulation on a goal by Liam Devlin, who collected a puck that bounced off a defender and one-timed it home.
Souza called the third period one of the team’s better frames of the season.
In overtime, the teams were staring down a shootout when Kaufman, alone in front, roofed one over UNH senior goaltender Mike Robinson (20 saves) with 13.9 seconds remaining.
On Saturday, Terriers goaltender Drew Commesso made 17 of his 28 saves in the third period.
“We just talked about having a willingness to put more pucks at the net,” Souza said. “I thought at times earlier in the game, we were looking for a seam or we’re trying to make a play as opposed to just trying to get an ugly one, to steal a hockey cliche.”
In another reflection on their season so far, the Wildcats did not receive any scoring help from their power-play unit all weekend. UNH went 0-for-7 on the man advantage against the Terriers, including on a short 5-on-3 opportunity late in the second period on Saturday.
The Wildcats, who are 1-for-17 on the power play over their past six games, rank 10th in Hockey East and 53rd nationally in power-play percentage (.111).
“First and foremost, I think the power play has something to do with that,” Souza said of the team’s scoring troubles last Wednesday ahead of the BU series. “We’re typically pretty good on the power play and we haven’t been great on the power play this year. ... It starts there offensively, I think, with the power play.”
BU went 3-for-11 on the power play last weekend against what has been a strong Wildcats penalty-kill unit. UNH ranks third in Hockey East (87.9) and entered the weekend ranked ninth in the nation in the category.
The Terriers’ second-period go-ahead goal from Logan Cockerill on Friday came during a five-minute major slew-footing penalty on Devlin, who also received a game misconduct.
Robinson, who won each of the previous two Hockey East goaltender of the week awards, saved 51 of the 55 shots BU threw at him over the weekend. The Bedford resident and San Jose Sharks prospect is eighth in the league in save percentage (.905) and seventh in goals-against average (2.36).
“I think we’re starting to establish our identity as a team as being super hard to play against, great second effort,” Wildcats senior captain and defenseman Will MacKinnon said ahead of the BU series. “The goal-scoring hasn’t been quite where we want it to be but I think we’ve done such a great job defensively — our goalies have really stepped up — that it doesn’t matter how many goals you score as long as you score one more than the other team.”