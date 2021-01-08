Defenseman Kalle Eriksson scored on a power play with 25 seconds remaining in sudden-death overtime, lifting the visiting UNH men’s hockey team past No. 2 Boston College 4-3 on Friday night.
Playing 4-on-3 after a too-many-men-on-the-ice penalty against BC, the Wildcats won it when Jackson Pierson passed across to slot to Eriksson, who slid the puck past BC netminder Henry Wilder.
UNH improved to 3-3-1 while BC, playing with three players just back from the World Junior Championship (Drew Helleson and Matt Boldy for gold medalist U.S.; Alex Newhook for silver medalist Canada), dropped to 5-2.
UNH senior goalie Mike Robinson of Bedford was spectacular, making 35 saves. Wilder, playing in place of first-stringer Spencer Knight — who backstopped the U.S. gold-medal effort on Tuesday in Edmonton and was given an extra night off — finished with 31 saves.
The teams play again Sunday at 4 p.m. in Durham.
The Wildcats struck first, at 10:40 of the first period, when Kohei Sato gloved down a loose puck in the neutral zone, skated down the right wing and fired a wrist shot from the top of the faceoff circle past Wilder.
BC tied it about four minutes later, on power play, when Colby Ambrosio one-timed a slot shot past Robinson.
But only 10 seconds later, Eric MacAdams restored UNH’s lead when he walked in, deked Wilder out of position and tucked one home.
BC’s Nikita Nesterenko tied it with 1:49 remaining in the second period when he took a nifty, cross-ice pass from Helleson and wristed one from the side of the left wing circle past Robinson’s glove.
Patrick Giles put the Eagles ahead at 2:49 of the third period, collecting a rebound and putting it home from the left post.
But the Wildcats tied it four minutes later. While shorthanded UNH’s Filip Engaras converted a pass from Tyler Ward on a 2-on-1 and roofed home one from the right wing side.