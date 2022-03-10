After a dramatic comeback, the UNH hockey team’s season ended in dramatic fashion.
Boston College’s Marc McLaughlin, assisted by Marshall Warren, scored at 10:56 of sudden-death overtime, giving the Eagles a 4-3 win over the visiting Wildcats in a Hockey East first-round tournament contest on Wednesday night.
The ending to a season in which they finished 14-19-1 overall could not have been more cruel for the Wildcats. They rallied from a 3-1 third-period deficit on the second and third goals of Tyler Ward’s night (his first career hat trick) to send the game to an extra session. And in the overtime, UNH outshot Boston College — not counting a shot off the stick of Nikolai Jenson that hit the post next to BC goalie Eric Dop’s left pad.
But McLaughlin, a member of the Team USA Olympic team, buried one from a tough angle on the left wing side, a one-timer on which UNH goalie Mike Robinson had no chance. It was McLaughlin’s second goal of the night. Robinson, of Bedford, finished with 23 saves in the final game of his five-year UNH career.
Boston College advanced to play at Northeastern on Saturday night in a league quarterfinal. The other Saturday quarterfinal matchups pit Boston University at UConn (XL Center in Hartford), Providence at UMass and Merrimack at neighbor UMass Lowell. Providence advanced with a 2-1 win over Vermont on Wednesday, Merrimack with a 6-2 triumph over Maine.
Ward, a transfer from Denver, entered the game with eight goals on the season. Both of his final two goals came on the power play, the last one with 4:49 to play in regulation on a deflection of Kalle Eriksson’s right point blast.
UNH was the No. 9 seed, Boston College (15-17-5) the No. 8 seed. The Wildcats swept the two meetings with the Eagles during the regular season.
UNH has not reached the Hockey East semifinals since 2015.