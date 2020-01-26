DURHAM — The University of New Hampshire hockey team would have preferred to secure one more point but considers collecting three in its weekend series with the University of Massachusetts as a positive.
“To get three points out of a possible four against a team like that is definitely a step in the right direction,” UNH goalie Mike Robinson, of Bedford, said after Saturday’s 1-1 tie. “Obviously only getting the tie (Saturday) is a little frustrating but I think we definitely took a big step this weekend.”
On Saturday night, before 6,093 at the Whittemore Center, UNH led for most of the game after Charlie Kelleher’s power-play goal with 36.9 seconds remaining in the opening period. UMass’ Jack Suter knotted the score with 5:23 left in regulation and the teams played through a scoreless overtime. Robinson stopped 26 shots.
Robinson made 31 saves in Friday night’s 1-0 Wildcats victory in Amherst, Mass., his seventh career shutout.
Over the past three weekends, UNH (13-9-2, 7-6-1 Hockey East) faced the team in first place in Hockey East and went 3-1-1 against that competition (Northeastern, Providence and UMass). UNH stands sixth in the league (15 points), tied with Northeastern.
The Minutemen (16-8-2, 9-5-2), who came into the weekend ranked No. 7 nationally, still own the top spot by two points over co-second place clubs Boston College, UMass Lowell and Providence.
The Wildcats entered last weekend ranked second-to-last in Division I in penalty-kill percentage (.723), then went 12-for-12 on the penalty kill in the series with UMass. Seven of those kills came over the second and third periods of Saturday’s tie.
UNH coach Mike Souza said associate head coach Glenn Stewart and assistant coach Jeff Giuliano made adjustments to the penalty-kill unit that led to its success.
“I give Glenn and Jeff credit,” Souza said. “They’ve really devised a good scheme and the players executed it.”
UMass entered the weekend ranked ninth in the country in goals per game (3.5) but had difficulty solving Robinson. Souza and Robinson both credited a glove save the goaltender made during a two-on-one Minutemen rush early in Friday’s game for kick-starting his performance on the weekend.
“He was on the top of his crease, he caught the puck, it was a very confident save,” Souza said. “I thought that carried over into his play the whole night and I thought it carried over into (Saturday)...He was real, real solid. He competed, he was tracking pucks well and I thought his rebound control was excellent.”
Will MacKinnon, who scored the only goal on Friday, has earned the moniker of “walk-off Willy” in the UNH locker room for his knack for notching game-winning goals. Two of his three career goals have been game-winners. The Plymouth, Mich., resident also scored the game-winning tally in UNH’s 5-4 triumph over then-No. 11 Northeastern Jan. 11.
Kelleher ended a seven-game scoreless drought with his goal Saturday. Off assists from Max Gildon and Jackson Pierson, the junior assistant captain beat UMass goaltender Filip Lindberg with a one-timer from the left circle. Patrick Grasso aided the play by screening Lindberg.
Souza talked about wanting Kelleher to shoot more during the team’s media availability last Wednesday and said it was discussed during the Wildcats’ power-play meeting before Saturday’s game.
“He’s got to be a threat from over there,” Souza said of Kelleher. “We can become one-dimensional — teams want to take away (Gildon) if Pierson and Kelleher aren’t willing to shoot. Charlie can shoot it when he does and that was a great shot. And it was a great screen by Grasso. It was good execution of what we talked about before the game.”
The Wildcats enter this week tied with Northeastern for sixth place in the league standings with 15 points as they prepare for a home-and-home series with Connecticut, which is tied for eighth with Maine. After a weekend that included two overtime wins by Maine at Boston College, plus Boston University taking three of a possible four points from Lowell, Hockey East’s top nine teams are within six points of each other.
The top eight teams will qualify for this year’s Hockey East tournament.
UNH will host UConn (6-7-2, 9-12-4) Friday night at 7 before traveling to Hartford, Conn., for a 4 p.m. matinee game at the XL Center on Saturday.
The Huskies lost to Yale 3-2 in Sunday’s consolation game of the Connecticut Ice tourney.
“You get three out of four (points) against UMass and you’re going to get people’s attention and it’s just a matter of continuing to not worry about who we’re playing but how we play,” Souza said.