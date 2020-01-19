DURHAM — When Mike Souza breaks down the film from the University of New Hampshire men’s hockey team’s 5-1 loss to Providence College on Saturday, he is sure he will see some positives for the Wildcats.
After the defeat Saturday night, though, the UNH coach could not think of many.
The Wildcats (12-9-1, 6-6-0 Hockey East) won the faceoff battle, 33-26, and blocked 11 shots to Providence’s five — two areas of emphasis entering the home-and-home series — but also helped the then-No. 11 Friars (14-6-5, 8-5-2) to the win.
UNH, which jumped out to a 3-0 lead en route to a 4-3 win at Providence last Friday, took a 1-0 lead 1:14 into Saturday’s game on a goal from Filip Engaras but could not build off that momentum with 3,991 fans in attendance at the Whittemore Center.
Providence freshman forward Parker Ford knotted the score at 1-1 at the 3:09 mark of the first period following a Wildcats defensive-zone turnover.
“Even though (UNH) scored the first one, I thought Parker’s goal was probably the biggest moment of the game for us — when we came back and scored right after they scored,” Friars coach Nate Leaman said after Saturday’s win. “That was a big moment for us because we trailed basically all (Friday).”
Ford’s linemate Greg Printz notched the first of his two goals 9:46 into the second period to build a 3-1 Friars lead. The tally came 10 seconds after UNH killed off Eric MacAdams’ five-minute major penalty for hitting from behind. MacAdams also received a game misconduct.
Patrick Moynihan gave the Friars a 2-1 advantage with his power-play goal that came with 9:14 left in the opening period. Forty seconds after teammate Shane Kavanagh’s empty-net goal, Printz scored on the power play with 2:16 left to cap the game’s scoring.
“The first (Providence) goal, we turn a puck over, we beat ourselves,” Souza said. “You take a five-minute major, that’s beating yourself. The goal (after the five-minute major), that’s beating yourself.
“Those are breakdowns that are unacceptable at this point in the year if you’re going to do anything. And Nate’s team doesn’t do those things (Saturday) and that’s why they win. That’s why we didn’t and that’s on me.”
The Wildcats finished 2-for-4 on the penalty kill and 0-for-3 on the power play. Over its last 15 games, UNH has allowed 19 power-play goals and ranks last in the 11-team Hockey East in penalty-kill percentage (72.3).
“Five-on-five, honestly, I thought we played pretty well,” UNH senior captain and defenseman Anthony Wyse said. “(Providence) just executed on special teams. We didn’t. But as far as five-on-five play, I thought we controlled it. We just didn’t do a good enough job of getting pucks to the net and getting bodies in front of the goalie to create rebounds.”
UNH outshot Providence, 30-19. Wildcats sophomore goaltender Ty Taylor made 14 saves in his first loss over seven starts this season.
The loss snapped UNH’s four-game winning streak — its longest of the season — and its five-game home winning streak. The Wildcats are now 8-2-0 at home and 4-2-0 against nationally ranked teams.
As Souza noted, his team’s road does not get any easier. UNH next plays at Hockey East-leading University of Massachusetts Friday night at 7 before hosting the Minutemen the following night at the same time.
The home-and-home series will mark the Wildcats’ third straight weekend facing the then-top team in the league. Northeastern was tied for first place in Hockey East and ranked 11th in the country entering its 5-4 loss in Durham Jan. 11. Providence entered last weekend atop the league standings.
UNH is eighth in the Hockey East standings with 12 points. The league’s top eight teams will qualify for the Hockey East tournament this season.
“We’re not just happy to be hanging around anymore,” Souza said. “I know Providence isn’t. They expect to go out and win every night no matter who they play, and I want our team to feel the same way. It’s not easy to be a contender and we’ve still got a long way to go.”