DURHAM — Junior defenseman Nikolai Jenson talked early last week about the University of New Hampshire men’s hockey team’s determination to climb out of the hole it dug early this season.
The Wildcats are almost near the surface.
Damien Carfagna scored the game-winning goal at 2:52 of overtime on Saturday that gave UNH a 3-2 triumph and weekend sweep over No. 13 Connecticut at the Whittemore Center.
The Wildcats (11-18-1, 6-13-1), who entered the holiday break in a 1-12-1 slump, have won four straight — all against ranked Hockey East opponents — and seven of their last nine games. The four-game win streak is UNH’s longest of the season.
Carfagna, a freshman defenseman, finished a Wildcats counter rush that senior captain Chase Stevenson started. Stevenson carried the puck into the Huskies’ zone before dishing a cross-ice feed to Jake Dunlap, who then found Carfagna at the doorstep.
Huskies graduate student Justin Pearson tied the game at 2-2 at the 7:51 mark of the third period. The Nashua resident and Bishop Guertin alum skated around a UNH player in the neutral zone along the near boards before flipping a top-shelf shot by UNH freshman goaltender Tyler Muszelik (23 saves).
Pearson, who has 10 goals and 22 points on the season, also assisted on Hudson Schandor’s second-period goal in UConn’s loss at UNH on Friday.
Dunlap, a freshman left wing from Windham, broke a one-goal deadlock 2:05 into the second period, when he redirected a Colton Huard shot from just in front of the blue line by UConn freshman goaltender Arsenii Sergeev.
Wildcats freshman Stiven Sardarian knotted the score at 1-1 with 8:09 remaining in the second period, when he put home a rebound goal by Sergeev (27 saves) after a Kristaps Skrastins shot.
Stevenson, who scored twice in UNH’s Friday win over the Huskies, set up the scoring play by winning an offensive-zone faceoff in the left circle. Jenson picked up the secondary assist.
Sardarian’s goal highlighted a second period in which the Wildcats outshot UConn, 14-4. Sergeev denied promising shots from Huard and UNH senior forward Harrison Blaisdell within the three minutes before Sardarian’s tally.
UConn senior defenseman Harrison Rees opened the game’s scoring with his transition goal from the slot that came with 3:42 left in the first period. Junior forward Ryan Tverberg dropped the puck to Rees just before taking a hit from a UNH player to set up Rees’ second tally of the season.
UNH went 0-for-2 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.
Muszelik, a Florida Panthers prospect, has won each of his past three starts.
Senior goaltender David Fessdenden made 24 saves in the Wildcats’ Friday win over UConn.
UNH defeated the Huskies, 4-1, last Friday and earned 3-2 (overtime) and 5-4 triumphs over then-No. 15 and then-No. 16 Merrimack and UMass Lowell the weekend prior.
UNH was two points out of eighth place in the 11-team league standings following Saturday’s win, which finished before the Vermont at Massachusetts game. The Nos. 6-8 seeds in the Hockey East tournament will host an opening-round playoff game.