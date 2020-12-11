The UNH and Maine men’s hockey teams waited three extra weeks to play their first game of 2020, then played an extra 15 minutes and two extra rounds of a shootout on Friday night at the Whittemore Center in Durham.
The game was recorded as a 1-1 tie in the Hockey East opener. The Black Bears’ Simon Butala ended the night by beating goalie Mike Robinson in the fifth round of the shootout.
The game was played without fans on what normally would have been a rowdy night with the arch-rivals clashing. Positive COVID-19 tests within the UNH program postponed two earlier attempts at starting the season.
Jackson Pierson and Charlie Kelleher scored in the shootout for the Wildcats. Lynden Breen and Donovan Villeneuve-Houle also scored in the shootout for Maine.
The game was scoreless except for a 32-second span in the third period. At 12:42, UNH defenseman Kalle Eriksson slipped in behind the Maine defense the flipped the puck past Maine goalie Matthew Thiessen. But the Black Bears’ Breen responded, finishing a 3-on-2 from the left post to knot the score.
Thiessen was brilliant, making 37 saves, including a sprawling stop on a one-timer by Angus Crookshank in overtime.
Robinson, of Bedford, finished with 15 saves.
The teams are scheduled to play again tonight in Durham (7 p.m., NESNplus).