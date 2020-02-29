DURHAM — Before leading his University of New Hampshire men’s basketball team in its game against Binghamton on Saturday, head coach Bill Herrion was honored for becoming the program’s all-time leader in wins.
Not big on his own nostalgia, Herrion is only concerned about the turnaround from last year’s five-win campaign.
UNH ripped off its fourth straight victory by having four players reach double-digit scoring during an 89-70 victory over Binghamton in America East action inside Lundholm Gymnasium.
In his 15th season, Herrion passed Gerry Friel’s previous mark of 185 wins with Wednesday’s 77-70 victory at Maine.
“There are a lot of losses there too, if I’m being honest,” Herrion said. “I tell these guys all the time that’s it not about me. It’s really not. If you come up to my office it looks like a broom closet. There are no pictures, nothing that represents anything that I do. I love coaching. My father was a coach, I was born into it and I’ve been very fortunate to do this for a long, long time.”
The Wildcats (15-13 overall) improved to 8-7 in conference play and can wrap the No. 4 seed and a home game in next Saturday’s America East quarterfinals when it hosts UMass-Lowell in Tuesday’s regular-season finale.
“I love this team. I really like coaching these guys,” Herrion said. “After you go through a five-win last year, you have no idea what’s going to happen next year. Five wins is almost rock bottom. I’m just happy that these guys are enjoying winning and have a little bit of pride. That’s more important to me than any individual accomplishment.”
UNH junior Sean Sutherlin piled up his 10th double-double of the season by scoring 20 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. Sutherlin — who leads America East with an average of 9.2 rebounds a game — is polishing his outside game to go with the inside presence. Sutherlin made 9 of 13 shots on Saturday.
“It just helps our whole team, because if I’m not making jumpers, they can just sag in and help,” Sutherlin said. “My teammates and my coaches give me so much confidence to shoot it and I’ve been rewarded.”
Binghamton (10-19 overall, 4-12 in America East) led 13-7 before UNH went on a 9-2 run that was capped by a Josh Hopkins 3-pointer that gave UNH a 16-15 lead with 9:22 left in the first half. Hopkins made five of eight 3-pointers on the day and finished with 16 points.
Hakon Hjalmarsson responded with a 3-pointer to give Binghamton what turned out to be its last lead of the game as UNH’s 24-4 run to close out the half began with a Sutherlin bucket. Nick Guadarrama (13 points) followed to give UNH a 20-18 lead.
Then it was time for UNH point guard Marque Maultsby to take over, a game after scoring a career-high 17 points against Maine. Maultsby matched that total with 16 of those points coming in the first half.
He followed a Sutherlin 3-pointer with a drive and a 3-pointer of his own to bump the lead to 10 points, and followed that with a pull-up and another 3-pointer to give UNH a 35-20 lead with 4:33 left in the first half. Maultsby added one more hoop to go with a Hopkins 3-pointer that sent UNH into halftime with a 40-22 lead.
“My role right now is to be the floor general. I can score two more points or have 10 assists; either one is fine with me,” Maultsby said. “I just hit a couple and it got me going.”
Freshman Blondeau Tchoukuiengo began the season as the starting point guard before he ruptured his patella tendon at the end of November. Herrion handed Maultsby control of the team and the Wildcats didn’t waver.
“At that point we told Marque ‘The ball is yours the rest of the year. We’re going to find out what you’re made out of’,” Herrion said. “He’s really developed his game and has really improved. He’s making shots, getting people open to make threes and making layups. His improvement has been unbelievable.”
Binghamton’s Sam Sessions ended up with a game-high 38 points in a loss the eliminated the Bearcats from the America East tournament.
“We just ran into a really hot team and they’re playing great basketball,” Binghamton coach Tommy Dempsey said. “They were able to get some separation at the end of the first half and we fell into a big hole on the road.”
UNH senior Chris Lester — who was honored on Senior Day along with Luke Rosinski of Derry and Pinkerton Academy — knew the team always had potential and is happy it’s been found.
“We always felt like we were better than our record. We just didn’t know how to win,” Lester said. “This year all we had to do was figure how to win; knew we could play hard and that’s when we turned the corner. To me, it’s not a shock that we’ve been winning some games this year. We just needed it to all come together.”