Sean Sutherlin scored 17 points and Chris Lester matched his career high of 11 rebounds in the University of New Hampshire’s 61-52 loss to the University of Hartford in Saturday afternoon’s America East men’s basketball conference opener at Chase Arena in West Hartford, Conn.
Sutherlin also had three rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal. Lester pulled down six of his 11 rebounds on the offensive glass.
Hartford was led by Moses Flowers (28 points) and Malik Ellison (eight points, 14 rebounds).
UNH went on a 9-3 run early in the second half to take a 40-37 lead with 14:27 to go, but the Hawks responded with a 9-0 run to take a 46-40 lead. UNH cut the Hawks’ lead to 55-52 with 2:32 remaining, but Hartford scored the game’s final six points.
The Wildcats shot 29 percent from the field (20 for 69), including 6 of 39 from three-point range. UNH did have a 45-41 rebounding advantage, including 17-7 on the offensive boards.
UNH moves to 7-7 overall and 0-1 in America East. Hartford, which outscored the visitors 8-1 in the last three minutes to pull away, is now 8-8, 1-0.
Women’s hockey
UNH 2, Penn State 1: In University Park, Pa., the Wildcats netted two power play goals in the second period to defeat the Nittany Lions in the second game of a weekend set.
Goals came from seniors Meghara McManus and Tori Howran in the first 10 minutes of the period. It was McManus’ team-leading 11th goal of the season, and was Howran’s first of the season, and her first career game-winning goal.
Rookie netminder Nikki Harnett got the start in net and stopped 25 of 26 shots faced in the contest, picking up her first career win. Her is 1-1-1.
Dartmouth 3, Union 3: In Hanover, the Big Green scored three unanswered goals to overturn a 3-0 deficit.
Gabby Billing’s penalty shot with 20 seconds to go in the second period made the score 3-1. Sara McClanahan scored at 5:03 of the third period and Billing scored again at 7:04 to get even.
Freshman Hannah Humphreys made 33 stops for the Big Green.