One game after its first short-handed goal of the season helped lead to an overtime victory, the University of New Hampshire men’s hockey team surrendered a short-hander that secured No. 2 Boston College a 3-2 overtime win over the Wildcats Sunday at the Whittemore Center in Durham.
Eagles forward Marc McLaughlin scored the game-winner and first short-handed goal against UNH this year 25 seconds into overtime. The junior raced up ice with two Wildcats trailing close behind before beating UNH senior goaltender Mike Robinson (23 saves) glove side.
UNH (3-4-1) earned three points over the home-and-home series split with the Eagles (6-2-0). The Wildcats defeated BC, 4-3 in overtime, last Friday. UNH junior forward Filip Engaras’ first career short-handed goal forced overtime and Kalle Eriksson netted the game-winner Friday.
“We don’t execute on the entry and their guy makes a great, great play,” UNH coach Mike Souza said of McLaughlin’s goal. “We knew that that was a possibility. We just didn’t manage the puck when we needed to but I’m proud of our kids. I thought we competed hard.”
UNH senior forward and assistant captain Patrick Grasso and junior forward Angus Crookshank each logged game-tying power-play goals that broke their respective five-game scoreless streaks.
Grasso scored on the man advantage with a slap shot from the left circle off assists from Eriksson and Jackson Pierson with 7:09 remaining in regulation to tie the game at 2-2.
Crookshank knotted the score at one goal apiece with his rebound power-play goal 4:20 into the middle frame. Crookshank collected his own rebound and shot through BC sophomore goaltender Spencer Knight’s legs. Pierson and Eriksson had assists.
UNH went 2-for-8 on the power play, and came up empty on a five-on-three advantage that began 53 seconds into the third period.
UNH was 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.
“I think it's an area we still have to work on,” Crookshank said of the Wildcats’ special teams play. “I mean obviously we scored two power-play goals but we had situations like the five-on-three where that’s an important time in the game. That’s a point where we’ve got to score a goal. We show flashes of it and that kind of proves it (Sunday) ... but at the end of the day with all the chances we’re getting, we’re going to have to bear down a little bit more than we already are.”
BC broke a 1-1 tie with 5:54 left in the second period, when Mike Hardman scored on a blast from the left circle on an Eagles counter rush.
Eagles junior forward Casey Carreau notched his first goal of the season with 7:10 remaining in the first period to open the game’s scoring. Carreau scored on a shot from in front of the left circle that trickled through Robinson’s legs on a BC counter rush.
Hardman scored 21 seconds after a BC penalty kill and Carreau’s tally came 22 seconds following an Eagles penalty kill.
Knight made 27 saves in his first start for the Eagles since returning from the IIHF World Junior Championship, which Knight and the United States won.
Souza said UNH forward Cam Gendron, a freshman from Hampstead, is day-to-day with an upper-body injury after taking a hit into the boards from BC’s Mitch Andres with 3:35 remaining in the first period. Gendron did not return to the game.
The Wildcats will next play at Northeastern Wednesday at 6 p.m. before a home-and-home weekend series with Connecticut. The Northeastern game will be televised on NESN.
“I think you have the No. 2 team in the country and you beat them down in their building, you take them to overtime here,” Souza said. “We want people to think of us in those terms and I thought from a confidence standpoint, I hope the guys realize they can play with anyone because they can.”