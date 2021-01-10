Nick Guadarrama scored a career-high 34 points, but the University of New Hampshire men’s basketball team was defeated by UMBC on Sunday, 68-66, at Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham.
UNH was swept by UMBC in the weekend series after falling 69-54 on Saturday.
Guadarrama made 11 of 20 field goal attempts, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, and was a perfect 8-for-8 at the foul line.
Tayler Mattos of New London recorded his first double-double as a Wildcat with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
UNH is now 4-5 overall, 3-3 in America East. UMBC improved to 9-2 overall and 5-1 in the conference.