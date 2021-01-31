The University of New Hampshire men’s basketball team earned a split of its weekend road series against Binghamton with a 71-65 overtime victory on Sunday.
Junior forward Jayden Martinez scored a career-high 24 points and pulled down a game-high 14 rebounds to lead UNH (8-7 overall, 7-5 America East).
Junior forward Nick Guadarrama) added 18 points and 10 rebounds, and junior forward Qon Murphy scored 12 points for UNH. Redshirt freshman guard Blondeau Tchoukuiengo scored seven of his nine points in the five-minute extra session.
Brenton Mills led four Binghamton (2-13, 2-10 America East) 14 points.