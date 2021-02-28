DURHAM — The University of New Hampshire men’s basketball team was knocked out of the America East tournament with a 72-64 home loss to UMass Lowell on Sunday.
UNH, the No. 3 seed, ends its season with a 10-9 record. No. 6 Lowell (10-11) advances to face top-seeded UMBC on Saturday.
Junior Nick Guadarrama led UNH with 16 points as the Wildcats made a late push to cut a 21-point deficit to three late in the second half.
Junior Jayden Martinez and redshirt freshman Nick Johnson, the America East Rookie of the Year, each finished with 14 points for UNH. Martinez added a game-high eight rebounds. Redshirt freshman Blondeau Tchoukuiegno had six points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals.
“Proud of our guys persevering through this season,” UNH head coach Bill Herrion said. “’We didn’t know if we’d get through the season with the pandemic ... Our guys deserve a lot of credit for hanging in there. Their attitudes have been great.”
“Not the way you want to end the season, but I think there were a lot of positives,” Herrion added.
Lowell advanced to the America East semifinals for the first time in program history, led by Obadiah Noel’s 28 points.
Women’s basketball
The UNH women’s basketball team took to the road to face Albany in the opening round of the America East tournament on Sunday and fell to the Great Danes, 49-43.
UNH closes its season with a 5-15 record.
The sixth-seeded Wildcats had just two players score in double figures. Adara Groman led UNH with 13 points and Amanda Torres added 10 points. Helena Delaruelle and Ivy Gogolin added seven points apiece for UNH.
UNH trailed 25-12 at the half but rallied to cut the lead to 33-29 after three quarters. The Wildcats managed to cut Albany’s lead to one point on two separate occasions in the fourth quarter but couldn’t complete the comeback.
Fourth-seeded Albany had four players score in double figures, led by Helene Haegerstrand’s 12 points.