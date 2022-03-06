DURHAM -- There was a questionable offensive foul call that negated the potential game-tying 3-pointer. That was followed by a possible turnover that wasn’t called. A few moments later, fifth-seeded Binghamton was walking off the Lundholm Gymnasium court with a 72-69 win against No. 4 New Hampshire in Sunday’s America East men’s basketball quarterfinals.
The whistles might not have gone UNH’s way in the end, but that’s not why the Wildcats lost, and that’s not what New Hampshire coach Bill Herrion wanted to talk about after the game.
The coach said those calls in the last minute were “irrelevant.” What cost the ’Cats (15-13) the game and a chance to advance deeper into March Madness was poor defense and worse free throw shooting.
“When you get to the tournament and everything is magnified, you’ve just got to be so tight and on top of everything you do,” Herrion said. “I’m very disappointed for (Binghamton) to come in here and shoot 47.5 percent for the game. And then if you don’t make free throws, if you don’t make free throws, it was really those two things, and I don’t know what else to say to you.”
Herrion may have struggled finishing his thought on the free throw shooting because the Wildcats were just 10-for-22 from the line for the game. That included a 6-for-13 mark in the second half when they also missed three front ends of 1-and-1 opportunities.
“I think we kind of beat ourselves with the free throws,” said UNH senior Jayden Martinez, who finished with a team-high 17 points but went only 2-for-6 from the line and, like his coach, had a hard time completing his thoughts on the poor foul shooting. “I try not to think about it too much, but me myself I missed four. I try not to let that type of stuff creep in and just focus on the game, but …”
Despite the charity stripe misses and porous defense, UNH had a 54-49 lead with 9:35 left to play. Binghamton’s Jake Falko (game-high 21 points) erased that lead with a 3-pointer and an old-fashioned three-point play for six quick points. Those plays sparked an 18-8 run for the Bearcats (12-16) that gave them a 67-62 lead with 2:11 left.
Falko had missed the last two games with a sprained ankle, including UNH’s 66-62 win against Binghamton on Feb. 26, but he healed enough to return for this contest and it made a huge difference for his team.
“(Falko) really came in and gave us a spark,” said Binghamton coach Levell Sanders, who played his college ball at Seton Hall. “I remember when I was playing against Allen Iverson at Georgetown and I thought he gave his team so much confidence, and I think that’s what Jake means to us. I didn’t know how effective he was going to be, but I just thought by him being on the court that he would give the team confidence that he’s out there. I mean, to play the way he played I thought was remarkable.”
Still, the Wildcats battled back in the final minutes with a 7-3 run. Marco Foster scored five of his 10 points in that last gasp spurt and Blondeau Tchoukuiegno (15 points, four assists) added a pair of free throws as UNH cut the lead to 70-69 with just 50.1 seconds left.
Binghamton’s John McGriff coaxed in a layup at the other end to make it 72-69 with 26.5 to play, but it was still just a one-possesion game. It looked like UNH’s Nick Guadarrama (11 points) tied things when he drained a 3-pointer from the right wing, but the officials called an illegal screen on the play, so the shot didn’t count and the ball went to Binghamton.
“Just 15 seconds left in the game, that’s a pretty tough call,” Herrion said.
It seemed like the Wildcats might get the ball right back when the ensuing inbound pass hit off the bottom of the backboard and caromed into the court, but the officials didn’t see it and the play was not reviewable.
Falko gave UNH one last chance when he missed a pair of free throws with 11 seconds to go, but Tchoukuiegno’s 3-pointer at the buzzer wouldn’t drop.
“I personally thought it was going in,” Tchoukuiegno said, “and it just didn’t go in.”
The loss marks the third straight year that New Hampshire’s season has ended with a first-round conference tournament loss, and the last two have come on its home floor.
“I’m still kind of stunned I guess,” Martinez said when asked how he would handle the loss. “It’s probably going to hit me a little later. I don’t know how I’m going to deal with it yet.”