BILL HERRION may not be satisfied with the University of New Hampshire men’s basketball team’s 4-3 record, but even he admits that the Wildcats are in a good position considering how shorthanded they’ve been this season.
UNH, which is 3-1 in America East entering back-to-back games against UMBC this weekend, has been without many key pieces for a good chunk of the season. Those who have missed time to injury include junior forward Nick Guadarrama (concussion symptoms), senior guard Josh Hopkins (hamstring) and freshman guard K.J. McClurg (wrist).
In addition, senior guard Sean Sutherlin, the team’s No. 2 scorer (12.8 ppg) and leading rebounder (9.3 rpg) last season, will miss the entire season with a torn labrum in his hip. Herrion, who is in his 16th season as UNH’s head coach, said Sutherlin was scheduled to have surgery Thursday.
“We’re hoping he’s going to rehab and we’ll get him back next year,” Herrion said. “We’ve been battling injuries really the whole year.
“I feel pretty good (about the team’s record). I’m never going to be totally satisfied. You never want to lose. When we get all of our guys healthy, I think an advantage we’re going to have is ... our depth. We have a lot of good players.”
The good news from a UNH standpoint is this: Herrion said Guadarrama, Hopkins and McClurg are all expected to play Saturday, when the Wildcats face UMBC in Durham (2 p.m.). The teams are also scheduled to meet Sunday (noon) at UNH’s Lundholm Gym.
Hopkins has missed five of UNH’s seven games; Guadarrama did not travel for UNH’s two games against Maine last weekend; and McClurg started the team’s first three games, did not play in the next three and received limited minutes in last Sunday’s victory at Maine.
“And (junior forward) Jayden Martinez tweaked his groin,” Herrion said. “He’s day to day, but we think he’s going to be ready to go this weekend. We have not had our entire team intact the whole season.
“It’s been really challenging and I think the kids deserve a lot of credit. You want to start adding things as you move on and make some adjustments. We’ve just been really limited with what we can do. A lot of practices we’ve had only eight players healthy, so it’s been a lot of four-on-four. We’re hoping the next day or two we’ll finally have everybody in practice and available.”
Like many teams, UNH has been affected by COVID-19 this season. The Wildcats had two games against NJIT postponed after members of the UNH team tested positive. Herrion said with the exception of one player, one assistant coach and one trainer, everyone in the program has tested positive at some point during the season.
“We had 40 practices and not one positive,” Herrion said. “Then all of a sudden, a player got it and one of my assistant coaches got it, and it spread like wildfire. Don’t ask me how because we’ve been doing a great job with the protocols.”
The difficulties UNH’s injury situation has caused the team were offset to some degree when Tayler Mattos, a 6-foot-11 junior center from New London, was ruled eligible by the NCAA in December. Originally, Mattos expected to sit out the entire 2020-21 season after transferring from Bowling Green. He’s played in four games and is averaging 21.3 minutes, 8.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per contest.
“Guadarrama is our leading scorer and second-leading rebounder, and Hopkins has made the most 3s over the course of his career of anybody who’s active in the program now,” Herrion said. “You take some of these guys off the floor …
“I think our other kids have done a good job picking up the slack. I really like our team.”