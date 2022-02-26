DURHAM — Saturday’s game was like the whole season for the University of New Hampshire men’s basketball team — a grind. UNH and Binghamton were tied after a physical, back-and-forth 36 minutes, but the Wildcats dug deep late to pull out a 66-62 home win.
“The first half was a little shaky, but the second half we really came together. We played better defense,” said UNH senior Nick Guadarrama, who finished with a game-high 16 points to go along with seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. “They’re a good team, but we gutted it out.”
New Hampshire (14-12) has now won four of its last six games, and the ’Cats looks ready to emerge from the grind of the season with the same kind of finishing kick they used on Saturday to overcome the Bearcats (11-15).
“We’re playing well, and I’m really happy with that, but we’re trying to get as high of a seed as we can (in the America East conference tournament),” UNH coach Bill Herrion said. “So, we’ve got one regular-season game at UMass Lowell on Tuesday, and the mission is to go down there and do what we have to do to win the game.”
Binghamton and New Hampshire both came into Saturday’s contest with 8-8 conference records (which is the determining factor in seeding), so the win was critical for the Wildcats in their hunt for the best possible seed. UNH is now in good position to earn one of the top four seeds and a home playoff game, but the standings are too bunched and there are too many other games that will factor in for anything to be official.
So, Herrion and his players aren’t too worried about the possible tournament permutations, but they do know these final games are big.
“It’s on our mind a little bit, but we’re just trying to think, ‘Get the next game, don’t worry about it,’” Guadarrama said. “We control our own destiny. So, if we can keep getting the next game and the next game, we’ll be in a good position.”
New Hampshire honored seniors Guadarrama, Jayden Martinez, Tayler Mattos and Qon Murphy before the game, and Mattos kept the celebration going after the opening tip. The 6-foot-11 center from New London won the opening tip and had five points, four rebounds, two assists and a block in the first 7:39 of the game. That delighted the Mattos fans in the crowd, which included his high school coach, Kearsarge’s Nate Camp, who was at Lundholm Gymnasium for the first half before heading to Keene State for the Cougars’ NHIAA Division III final against Gilford.
“Mattos (who finished with six points and four rebounds) was good early in the game, but we need that a little more consistently,” Herrion said. “He’s capable of that.”
The fast start from Mattos helped New Hampshire open a 24-16 lead with five minutes left in the first half, but the Bearcats responded with a 12-4 run and the score was 28-28 at the break. It stayed a one-possession game for most of the second half and the teams were tied at 50-50 with four minutes to play after a free throw from Binghamton’s Christian Hinckson (team-high 15 points).
That’s when Guadarrama asserted himself, muscling in for a bucket on the post and creating an open layup for Nick Johnson with a drive and a dish. Throw in a couple of good UNH defensive possessions and a 3-pointer from Marco Foster (14 points), and the Wildcats had a 57-50 lead with 1:49 left.
“Any time we came in the huddle, we were just talking to each other, ‘Three stops in a row, three stops in a row.’ So, that was our mentality with those last four minutes,” Guadarrama said, “trying to just stop them and keep the ball in our hands as much as possible.”
Binghamton’s Tyler Bertram responded to the 7-0 run with a 3 on the other end, but Foster came back with another 3-ball for New Hampshire. The sophomore from Chicago rose up for the jumper while there was still some time left on the shot clock, but with a shooter like Foster (42.3% from 3, second-best in America East), coaches are more than happy to give some leeway.
“When you have an elite 3-point shooter, you have to let them go,” Herrion said. “When they’re open and they’ve got space, you’ve got to let them go.”
The Bearcats hung around until the end, but Martinez (10 points) and Blondeau Tchoukuiegno (13 points, four assists) combined to go 6-for-6 from the free throw line in the final :32 to ice the win.
Guadarrama, Martinez, Mattos and Murphy were honored before the game as seniors, but they could come back since they have an extra year of eligibility, just like all college athletes who competed last year, because the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season didn’t count against NCAA eligibility. Martinez (who is averaging 15.1 points per game) and Guadarrama (12.9 ppg), UNH’s leading scorers, also have the option of using the transfer portal to spend their extra year of eligibility at a different school. Mattos and Murphy used the portal and the one-time transfer rule to come to New Hampshire from other schools (Mattos from Bowling Green, Murphy from Houston Baptist).
Herrion would certainly like to have Guadarrama and Martinez back in the fold. The coach said, “they’ve meant an awful lot to our program,” but he’s not sure what to expect.
“This is a new situation with the extra year and the transfer portal, and it’s a tough one. There’s no playbook for it, and, the portal, especially, has really changed the entire landscape of college basketball,” Herrion said. “So, we’ve had some mini discussions, but after our season ends — and hopefully that won’t be for a few more weeks — then we’ll sit down with these seniors and it will be like a recruiting pitch.”
The players will also wait until the end of the season to make their decisions.
“I don’t know yet,” Guadarrama said when asked what he’s doing next year. “Got to talk to my family and stuff like that and figure it out.”
Before that happens, he and the rest of the ’Cats will try to make their season last as long as possible.
Other games
Dartmouth 84, Penn 70: In Hanover, Aaryn Rai scored 27 points to lead Dartmouth, which improved to 5-8 in the Ivy League and stayed in the hunt for the fourth and final spot in the four-team conference tournament.
Keene State 71, UMass Dartmouth 69, OT: In Dartmouth, Mass., Jeff Hunter scored 19 points, including the winning bucket with four seconds remaining in overtime on an alley-oop, lifting the Owls in the Little East Conference championship game.
The game was a rematch of last season’s LEC final won by the Corsairs.