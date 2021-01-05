Hockey East has issued its weekly schedule update, with the UNH men’s team in line for three games before the weekend ends.
The Wildcats will travel to No. 8 UMass today (3:30 p.m.), then play No. 2 Boston College in a home-and-home series on Friday at 7 p.m. (at BC) and Sunday at 4 p.m. (in Durham).
Friday night’s game is on NESN. Wednesday’s and Sunday’s games will be shown on on collegesportslive.com.
Four of Boston College’s top players were scheduled to play in the World Junior Hockey gold medal game on Tuesday night in Edmonton. Goalie Spencer Knight, forward Matt Boldy and defenseman Drew Helleson were playing for Team USA, and forward Alex Newhook was playing for Team Canada.