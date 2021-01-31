A costly penalty and missed opportunities resulted in the University of New Hampshire men’s hockey team falling, 3-2, to No. 17 Providence College Sunday at Schneider Arena in Providence, R.I.
The Wildcats (3-10-2) had a 2-0 lead when senior forward Kohei Sato received a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct for contact to the head with 1:33 left in the second period.
Providence (7-5-4) scored once on the man advantage and three times overall during the opening 4:59 of the third period to secure the victory and home-and-home series sweep. The Friars defeated UNH, 5-1, in Durham on Friday.
“I thought the difference was we take an incredibly dumb penalty that puts us down on a five-minute major in a 2-0 hockey game,” UNH coach Mike Souza said, “and we don’t execute on our power-play opportunities that we had. That’s another factor.”
The Wildcats, who are 0-7-1 over their last eight games, outshot Providence, 31-21, and went 0-for-7 on the power play. UNH outshot the Friars, 15-5, and came up empty on its three power-play opportunities in the first period. Providence also killed off the Wildcats’ two-minute, five-on-three advantage that began 6:28 into the second period.
UNH forward Angus Crookshank, who returned to the lineup Friday after missing the team’s previous three games, opened the game’s scoring 1:24 into the first period. The junior put home a one-timer from the slot via a back-handed pass from Eric MacAdams in the left circle.
MacAdams doubled the Wildcats’ advantage with 2:34 remaining in the middle frame. The senior assistant captain scored on a wrister from the right circle after receiving a behind-the-net feed from Jackson Pierson.
“I actually thought we played a really good hockey game (Sunday) for a lot of it and I thought our players deserved better (Sunday),” Souza said.
Providence’s three-goal third-period barrage began with Brett Berard’s power-play goal from the high slot 1:21 into the frame that pinged off the right post and into the UNH cage.
Providence junior Tyce Thompson knotted the score at 2-2 at the 3:32 mark of the third, five seconds after Sato’s penalty expired.
Jamie Engelbert scored the game-winning goal for Providence less than two minutes after Thompson’s tally after winning a loose-puck battle in the UNH zone and shooting through Wildcat senior netminder Mike Robinson’s legs.
The Wildcats twice pulled Robinson for an extra skater over the final 1:23 and were in the Providence zone for the last 48.5 seconds of the game.
Robinson, a Bedford resident, made 18 saves for UNH. Jaxson Stauber made 29 stops for the Friars, who went 1-for-3 on the power play.
UNH forwards Cam Gendron and Joe Cipollone returned to the lineup Sunday. Gendron, a freshman from Hampstead, missed seven games and junior Cipollone was out two games with upper-body injuries.
Souza said UNH senior captain and forward Charlie Keller, who has missed six games with a leg injury, will hopefully return if the Wildcats play this week. UNH sophomore forward Chase Stevenson, who has not played in the team’s past 10 games due to an upper-body injury, will likely not be available anytime soon, Souza said.
“We’re in a rut and we’ve got to climb our way out of it,” Wildcats coach Mike Souza said. “The only way to do that is doing it together.”