Patrick Grasso and Kalle Eriksson connected in the shootout in the University of New Hampshire’s 3-2 win over Merrimack College in Hockey East play Saturday in North Andover, Mass.
Grasso and Tyler Ward scored for UNH, which twice faced a one-goal deficit.
Mike Robinson made 32 saves, and stopped Riley Kimens in the shootout to notch the victory for UNH (3-8-2). Merrimack is 2-7-1.
On Friday night, Merrimack built a four-goal lead and held off UNH 5-2 in Durham.
Goals by Liam Walsh, Patrick Holway, Ben Brar and Zach Vinnell gave Merrimack a 4-0 lead after two periods. UNH responded with third-period goals by Eric MacAdams (power play) at 6:45, and less than two minutes later by Grasso, who tucked home a rebound of his own shot that hit the post.
UNH went to the power play with two minutes remaining and pulled goalie Robinson for a 6-on-4 advantage, but Conor Lovett put the game on ice with an empty-net goal with 1:33 remaining.
Robinson made 31 saves, to 16 for Merrimack’s Zach Borgiel.
