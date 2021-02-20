UNH 69, UMass Lowell 67
UNH took the lead early in the second half and hung on for a 69-67 win at UMass Lowell on Saturday to end the America East men’s basketball regular season.
Blondeau Tchokuiegno led the Wildcats with 19 points. Nick Johnson and Nick Guadarrama each had 13 and Qon Murphy added 10.
The Wildcats (9-8) finished third and will host a pod in the confernece tourney next week.
Maine 82, UNH 53
The UNH women weren’t so fortunate, getting behind early in an 82-53 loss at Maine. Amanda Torres of Hudson led the Wildcats with 16 points. Ivy Gogolin added 14.
The Wildcats finish the regular season 5-14, 5-11 in America East, and will be at Albany next Sunday for the conference quarterfinals.