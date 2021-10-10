UNH men's soccer remains unbeaten with 4-1 win at Binghamton Staff Report Oct 10, 2021 Oct 10, 2021 Updated 28 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The seventh-ranked University of New Hampshire men’s soccer team improved to 12-0 Saturday night with a 4-1 win at Binghamton.Paul Mayer had two goals and an assist to lead UNH, which is just one of four Div. 1 teams with perfect records along with No. 1 Georgetown (10-0), No. 2 Washington (10-0) and No. 6 Tulsa (9-0).Linus Fallberg and Eli Goldman also scored for UNH. Goalkeeper Jassem Koleilat made two saves in the win. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Request News Coverage