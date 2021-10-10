The seventh-ranked University of New Hampshire men’s soccer team improved to 12-0 Saturday night with a 4-1 win at Binghamton.

Paul Mayer had two goals and an assist to lead UNH, which is just one of four Div. 1 teams with perfect records along with No. 1 Georgetown (10-0), No. 2 Washington (10-0) and No. 6 Tulsa (9-0).

Linus Fallberg and Eli Goldman also scored for UNH. Goalkeeper Jassem Koleilat made two saves in the win.