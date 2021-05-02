The University of New Hampshire men’s soccer team fell to Kentucky on Sunday, 2-0, in the second round of the NCAA tournament.
The Wildcats (8-1-1) faced multiple obstacles on Sunday, with three starters unavailable to play and a red card early in the contest forcing UNH to play a man down for the majority of the afternoon.
UNH head coach Marc Hubbard said three UNH starters were unable to play due to COVID-19 protocols.
The Wildcats’ two leading scorers – Victor Menudier and Paul Mayer – as well as defender Sam Henneberg were out of the lineup on Sunday.
Things got worse for UNH when back Oneil Smith-Elias was issued a red card in the 14th minute, leaving the Wildcats a man down for the remainder of the game.
“I am proud about how we continued to play after getting the red card,” Hubbard said.
UNH did threaten early in the game as Linus Fallberg had the first shot of the afternoon, which was stopped by Kentucky goalkeeper Enrique Facusse.
The Wildcats tested Facusse again two minutes later, but the Kentucky goalkeeper was up to the challenge, making three saves during a UNH flurry.
“The ball just didn’t bounce our way,” Hubbard said.
Kentucky broke through to take a 1-0 lead in the 37th minute on a goal by Bailey Rose and sealed the victory with a Jalen Bigby goal in the 85th minute. Kentucky (12-4-2) advances to face the Wake Forest/Coastal Carolina winner in the third round.
“Just a disappointing end to our season,” Hubbard said.
UNH made its fourth-straight NCAA tournament appearance and the fifth in program history.
“It’s just really hard to get to the national stage (and) finally to be able to showcase some stuff,” Hubbard said, adding that the COVID-19 protocols, injuries and the red card call were difficult to overcome. “It just doesn’t feel right. It’s a hard hand to be dealt.”