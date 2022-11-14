DURHAM — The University of New Hampshire men’s soccer team developed its biggest strength during its difficult opening to the season.
UNH junior back Adi Hicks said the Wildcats came together over their 2-3-0 out-of-conference start. He and teammate Chris Pinkham both credited that unity for the program’s sixth straight and seventh overall NCAA Division I tournament appearance.
UNH (14-4-0), which won both the America East Conference tournament and its fourth consecutive regular-season league crown, will host Seton Hall (7-3-7) in the first round of the 48-team NCAA tournament on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium.
The winner will advance to play at 10th-seeded Florida International University in the second round Sunday.
“I think this team atmosphere is the best team atmosphere I’ve ever been a part of,” Hicks, a Derry resident, said after watching the NCAA selection show with his team on Monday at Wildcat Stadium. “I’ve never seen anything better than it.”
The Wildcats defeated American Athletic Conference champion FIU, 3-0, in Durham on Sept. 10 as part of their 2-3-0 start. UNH also beat Virginia Commonwealth University, 1-0, and fell to then-No. 20 Maryland (2-1), Boston University (1-0), and Providence College (1-0) over its first five games.
Hicks, a Pinkerton Academy graduate, said he and his teammates held player-only meetings and worked with the coaching staff to figure out what needed to be fixed during that stretch. The FIU game is when UNH came together as a team, he said.
Pinkham, a graduate student midfielder/back from Concord, said each of the Wildcats’ losses taught them valuable lessons like how to play under pressure that will help in the NCAA tournament.
“Sure, you lose a couple of games, but it’s what you learn from it and I think that it’s going to help us, especially in these next couple games,” said Pinkham, a Concord High School graduate. “To make a run, you need those lessons in your pocket to know how to play in these certain situations. We understand, we learn from our mistakes and we’re ready.”
After its loss to Providence on Sept. 13, UNH won nine straight games and 10 of its last 11. The Wildcats’ lone blemish the rest of the way was a 2-1 loss at then-No. 20 Vermont on Oct. 28.
UNH secured its fourth AEC title with a 2-0 home victory over Albany on Sunday after advancing to the conference final with a 3-0 semifinal home triumph over Binghamton.
Wildcats leading scorer Eli Goldman (eight goals, one assist) notched the game’s first goal in both tournament bouts, scoring in the 19th minute against Albany and in the second minute against Binghamton.
Pinkham has five assists this season and ranks fifth on the team with 1,314 minutes played.
“We’ve overcome the stuff that we’ve seen in ourselves that have been holding us back and ultimately got us to win our conference,” Hicks said. “It gives us a bit of confidence going into the national tournament.”
UNH is 3-6-1 all-time in the NCAA tournament. The Wildcats have twice made the Round of 16 (2017, 2021), both times under eighth-year coach and Durham native Marc Hubbard.
“It’s obviously a great feeling to win the regular-season and the tournament championship,” Hubbard said. “You always want to do that. Now that that’s behind us, we can kind of take steps to do what we haven’t done before and get as far as we can in the national tournament — hopefully be in a position to be down in the College Cup, where anything can happen.”
The Wildcats, Hubbard said, are still working on putting together complete performances. He got those kind of games in the Binghamton semifinal win and the regular-season triumph over FIU, Hubbard said.
UNH has outscored its opponents, 34-9, posted 11 shutouts and owns a 9-1 home record as it prepares to host Seton Hall.
The Pirates fell, 6-0, to Creighton in the Big East tournament semifinals last Thursday and own a 4-2-3 road record.
Hubbard said the only familiarity he has with Seton Hall is with its head coach, Andreas Lindberg. Hubbard and Lindberg previously coached against each other at the Division II level, when Hubbard was leading Southern New Hampshire University and Lindberg was at LIU Post.
When UNH’s players learned FIU will face the winner of their first-round game, they cheered just as loud as when they saw UNH’s name appear on the bracket.
“We’re going to try and make some history,” Pinkham said.