UNH men's soccer wins America East title Staff Report Nov 13, 2022 The University of New Hampshire men's soccer team defeated Albany on Sunday, 2-0, to win the America East championship at Wildcat Stadium in Durham.With the win, UNH (14-4), secures an NCAA tournament appearance.Junior forward Eli Goldman and graduate student Tola Showunmi scored for UNH, which captured its fourth America East title and sixth straight NCAA tournament berth.UNH senior goalkeeper Jassem Koleilat was named the Tournament's Most Outstanding Player for recording two shutouts in America East tournament playUNH took the lead in the 19th minute when Goldman scored off a rebound.The Wildcats made it 2-0 just over two minutes later when Showunmi scored off a rebound.The NCAA men's soccer tournament Selection Show will be held Monday at 1 p.m., when the field for the tournament will be announced.