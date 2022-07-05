DURHAM — The University of New Hampshire on Tuesday announced Allison Rich as its new director of athletics.
Rich, who comes from Princeton University, succeeds Marty Scarano, who announced his retirement last November. Scarano is finishing his 22nd year as AD this summer. Prior to Scarano’s tenure, UNH’s athletic department was led by Judy Ray (1996-2000).
According to a UNH release, Rich brings nearly three decades of collegiate athletics administration experience. She has spent the last nine years at her alma mater — she is a 1991 Princeton grad — as the senior associate director of athletics/senior woman administrator.
Rich will be introduced in a news conference on Thursday, July 14 at a time and location to be determined. She will start Monday, July 25.
“Dr. Rich brings a wealth of collegiate athletics administrative experience spanning large state and small private schools in multiple conferences and in the NCAA rooted in the overall success and well-being of student-athletes,” said UNH President James W. Dean Jr. “I look forward to working with her as she builds on the success of our athletics program and continues our strong commitment to academic and athletic excellence among our student-athletes.”
“I am grateful to President Dean along with the Search Committee and Chair Marcel Vernon for having the trust and confidence in me to offer this incredible opportunity to join the University of New Hampshire and lead the Wildcats team,” Rich said. “I am looking forward to working with our incredible staff, and passionate alumni and community members to achieve unprecedented Wildcats success and provide our student-athletes with the most outstanding experience.”
At Princeton, Rich was a member of the executive management team for an NCAA Division I athletics department of 38 sports, more than 1,000 student-athletes and 200 staff members.
As a licensed attorney, Rich was engaged with athletics legal issues and related areas, and, according to the release, “she also provided oversight for the student-athlete experience in a department that excels nationally while maintaining the highest standards of academic excellence and student-athlete welfare.”
“Allison Rich is a fantastic leader, and an even better person,” said John Mack, Princeton’s AD. “She is a smart and decisive problem solver, and an incredible relationship builder. New Hampshire Athletics could not be in better hands.”
Rich is the president of the Sports Lawyers Association (SLA), an international non-profit organization. Also, she has served on the SLA Board of Directors for over 10 years.
Rich began her college athletics career at Loyola University Chicago in the position of policy and review coordinator/compliance and marketing assistant. She followed that with a move to the NCAA national office as a membership services representative.
She next worked at the University of the Pacific as the associate director of athletics for internal affairs and legal counsel for athletics before serving as the deputy director of athletics/SWA at California State University, Fullerton.
Before Princeton, Rich worked at Florida State University as the senior associate director of athletics for external affairs/SWA.
UNH’s search process was confidential, according to a college spokesman. The names of other candidates for the job were not made available.