Aiden McDonough's goal with 3:57 to play thwarted a four-goal University of New Hampshire comeback as Northeastern escaped Matthews Arena in Boston with a 5-4 win in men's Hockey East play Saturday night.
McDonough, New Hampton's Michael Kesselring, Julian Kislin and Gunnarwolfe Fontaine had goals that put the Huskies up 4-0 just 18 seconds into the second period.
Patrick Grasso started the UNH (5-12-2) rally with a power play goal at 1:52 of the second. Kalle Eriksson cut the lead in half with a power-play tally at 8:08. Jackson Pierson's power-play goal at 1:18 of the third made it a 4-3 game, and Lucas Herrmann tied it up with an even-strength goal at 4:08.
Angus Crookshank and Eriksson each had two assists for UNH. Pierson and Grasso also notched assists.
Ty Taylor stopped 25 shots in the UNH net. Connor Murphy made 20 saves for Northeastern (8-5-2).