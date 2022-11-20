The UNH football received the news it was hoping for.
The Wildcats, who put themselves in position to qualify for the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs by tipping rival Maine 42-41 in overtime on Saturday, were rewarded one day later when selections for the 24-team field were announced. UNH, ranked 17th nationally, will host No. 21 Fordham in a first-round contest this coming Saturday at Wildcat Stadium. Kickoff is 2 p.m.
“I’m excited for the Durham community, our fan base (and) all our loyal supporters that we can have a home playoff game,” UNH first-year head coach Rick Santos said. “We’re going to get The Dungeon rocking back to the good old days of New Hampshire football.”
The selection was the 17th overall and first for the Wildcats since 2017 under coach Sean McDonnell.
The Wildcats (8-3, 7-1 CAA) received an at-large selection after beating host Maine to clinch a share of the CAA championship and reclaim possession of the Brice-Cowell Musket.
“The job is not finished. This is the whole point of it,” said Santos. “We wanted to win a championship and get back to the playoffs. The ultimate goal of this program since I was a redshirt freshman, when Coach Mac put up those goals (in the locker room) was to win a national championship.”
The Rams, from the Patriot League, received an at-large bid. They were 9-2 with a 5-1 conference record, their only loss coming at Holy Cross, 53-52, in overtime on Oct. 29.
Fordham has several connections to the UNH football program. The Rams’ head coach, Joe Conlin, spent seven seasons (2004-10) as a UNH assistant coach of the defensive line (2004-07), defensive backs (2008) and the offensive line (2009-10). Kevin Decker, Fordham’s offensive coordinator/QB coach, is a 2012 UNH graduate who won the 2011 CAA Offensive Player of the Year award in 2011 as the Wildcats’ starting quarterback. Associate head coach/WR coach Art Asselta coached Wildcats wide receivers in 2012.
UNH and Fordham have played in the FCS tournament before, in 2014, a second-round game in Durham won by the Wildcats, 44-19.
Holy Cross (11-0) received the No. 8 seed and a first-round bye. The winner of the UNH-Fordham game will visit Holy Cross at Fitton Field in Worcester, Mass., for the second round on Saturday, Dec. 3 (noon kickoff).