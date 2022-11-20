UNH celebrates

Members of the UNH football team on Sunday celebrate their selection to the FCS tournament. The Wildcats will host Fordham on Saturday at 2 p.m.

 BRITTANY GRIMES/UNION LEADER

The UNH football received the news it was hoping for.

The Wildcats, who put themselves in position to qualify for the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs by tipping rival Maine 42-41 in overtime on Saturday, were rewarded one day later when selections for the 24-team field were announced. UNH, ranked 17th nationally, will host No. 21 Fordham in a first-round contest this coming Saturday at Wildcat Stadium. Kickoff is 2 p.m.