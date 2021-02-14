University of New Hampshire graduate Elinor Purrier set the American record in the indoor 2-mile Saturday night at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix at Staten Island, N.Y.

Purrier, a Vermont native who was an NCAA champion and 11-time All-American at UNH, finished with a time of 9 minutes, 10.28 seconds, shaving more than 8 seconds off the previous American record.

Purrier set an American record (4:16.85) in the mile at last year’s Millrose Games. Her 2-mile time Saturday night was the third-best time in indoor world history.

Women’s basketball

The UNH women's basketball team lost at UMass Lowell on Sunday, 73-52.

Senior guard Amanda Torres of Hudson led UNH with 12 points, while Ivy Gogolin added 11.

UNH is now 5-13 overall and 5-10 in America East.