University of New Hampshire graduate Elinor Purrier set the American record in the indoor 2-mile Saturday night at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix at Staten Island, N.Y.
Purrier, a Vermont native who was an NCAA champion and 11-time All-American at UNH, finished with a time of 9 minutes, 10.28 seconds, shaving more than 8 seconds off the previous American record.
Purrier set an American record (4:16.85) in the mile at last year’s Millrose Games. Her 2-mile time Saturday night was the third-best time in indoor world history.
Women’s basketball
The UNH women's basketball team lost at UMass Lowell on Sunday, 73-52.
Senior guard Amanda Torres of Hudson led UNH with 12 points, while Ivy Gogolin added 11.
UNH is now 5-13 overall and 5-10 in America East.