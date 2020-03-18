University of New Hampshire junior defenseman Max Gildon has been named a Third Team Hockey East All-Star, the conference announced Wednesday. This is his first career Hockey East All-Star accolade.
Gildon led the team with a career-best 22 assists and 29 points. He ranked third in Hockey East for points by a defenseman while he was second in goals and fourth in assists by a defenseman. Gildon was tied for fifth in the league with 18 power-play points. He was named the Hockey East Co-Defensive Player of the Week on Oct. 14.
Nationally, Gildon tied for 10th in the nation in power-play points and he was tied for 11th in the country in points by a defenseman.
Over 101 career games, Gildon has posted 21 goals and 52 assists for 73 points.
2019-20 Hockey East All-Star Teams
First-Team
Goalie: Jeremy Swayman, Junior, Maine; Defense: Mike Callahan, Sophomore, Providence; David Farrance, Junior, Boston University; Forwards: Jack Dugan, Sophomore, Providence; John Leonard, Junior, UMass; Tyler Madden, Sophomore, Northeastern
Second Team
Goalie: Spencer Knight, Freshman, Boston College; Defense: Ben Finkelstein, Senior, Boston College; Ryan Shea, Senior, Northeastern; Wyatt Newpower, Senior, UConn; Forwards: Mitchell Fossier, Senior, Maine; Alex Newhook, Freshman, Boston College; Tyce Thompson, Sophomore, Providence
Third Team
Goalie: Tyler Wall, Senior, UMass Lowell; Defense: Max Gildon, Junior, New Hampshire; Jesper Mattila, Senior, Boston College; Jake McLaughlin, Senior, UMass; Forwards: David Cotton, Senior, Boston College; Patrick Harper, Senior, Boston University; Trevor Zegras, Freshman, Boston University