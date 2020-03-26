Defenseman Max Gildon on Thursday decided to forgo his senior season at the University of New Hampshire, signing a three-year entry-level contract with the Florida Panthers of the National Hockey League.
Gildon, a junior, was a third-round pick (66th overall) of the Panthers in the 2017 NHL draft.
“We are very happy for Max,” said UNH head coach Mike Souza in a news release. “Max was able to develop here at UNH both on and off the ice and realized his ultimate goal of signing an NHL contract. As a result of his efforts, the Florida Panthers are getting a prospect with unlimited potential.”
Gildon joins several other notable Eastern college hockey underclassmen to leave early. On Tuesday, UMass junior forward Mitch Chaffee signed with the Minnesota Wild; Maine junior goalie Jeremy Swayman (Boston Bruins) and Dartmouth sophomore forward Drew O'Connor (Pittsburgh Penguins) have also signed in recent weeks.
Gildon, the point man on the Wildcats' power play, was a third team Hockey East all-star this season with seven goals and 22 assists. He ranked third in the league and 11th in the nation for points by a defenseman.
Over his 101-game UNH career, the Plano, Texas, resident had 21 goals and 52 assists for 73 points.
Gildon is the fourth player in Souza's first two years as head coach to sign a pro contract and the first to sign an NHL deal.
A total of 46 Wildcats have played in the NHL, including four current players: James van Riemsdyk (Philadelphia), Trevor van Riemsdyk, Brett Pesce and Warren Foegele (all Carolina).