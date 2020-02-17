The next commissioner of Hockey East is coming from the University of New Hampshire.
The league on Monday announced Steve Metcalf, who has spent the last two decades in athletic administration at UNH, as its fifth commissioner. Metcalf replaces Joe Bertagna, who will finish his 23rd season as commissioner this spring.
Metcalf has been a member of the NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Committee since 2015 and is currently its chairman.
Metcalf has been UNH’s deputy director of athletics for the past 10 years. In that role, he oversaw all internal operations in the athletic department as well as both ice hockey teams. He assisted with all 20 of the Wildcats’ intercollegiate programs, including hiring of coaches, personnel management, budgeting priorities, fundraising initiatives and monitoring of gender equity and diversity with the department.
“I would like to thank the search committee for giving me this incredible opportunity to lead such a prestigious conference,” said Metcalf in a statement. “I couldn’t be more excited to get started and build on relationships throughout the great institutions that make up Hockey East. I would also like to acknowledge Joe Bertagna for his leadership over the the past 23 years leading this conference to where we are today. He has contributed so much to the game of college hockey.”
Said Mary Scarano, UNH’s director of athletics, “I am thrilled for Steve and for Hockey East. Steve has great appreciation and passion for the conference and for the sport. His experience at UNH, with the league and on NCAA committees, has prepared him for this opportunity. Joe Bertagna has led our league to amazing success and I am excited to see continued success as Steve leads us into the future.”
Recently, Metcalf has spent time working on capital projects totaling over $50 million, including construction of Wildcat Stadium. He also oversaw event management and all UNH-hosted conference and NCAA championships.
Under his leadership, UNH served as the host for three NCAA Women’s Frozen Fours and eight NCAA men’s ice hockey regional championships.