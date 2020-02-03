Wildcats’ Kohei Sato to play for Team Japan
University of New Hampshire junior forward Kohei Sato will skate for Team Japan this week in the Pre-Olympic Qualification Round 3 Tournament.
At the tournament, which runs Thursday-Sunday in Jesenice, Slovenia, Japan will look to qualify for the Final Olympic Qualification Round Aug. 27-30.
Japan will play in Group G of this week’s tournament alongside host Slovenia, Lithuania and Croatia.
Sato played for Japan last summer in the Ice Hockey World Championships in Estonia, posting two goals and two assists over five games. Over 25 games for UNH this season, Sato has recorded career-highs in goals (seven), assists (eight) and points (15).
While Sato is away, the Wildcats will host Vermont on Friday and Saturday at the Whittemore Center.
UNH's Kelleher, Dartmouth's Foreman semifinalists for Walter Brown Award
University of New Hampshire junior forward Charlie Kelleher and Dartmouth junior forward Quin Foreman were announced Monday as among the 23 semifinalists for the 68th Walter Brown Award.
The award is presented annually to the top American-born Division I player in New England.
Kelleher, an assistant captain and Longmeadow, Mass., resident, leads the Wildcats in both points (23) and assists (17). Foreman, a Needham, Mass., resident, ranks second on the Big Green in both points (20) and goals (10) and is tied for third in assists (10).
Kelleher and 16 other semifinalists play for Hockey East teams. Foreman is one of four ECAC players to be named semifinalists and Dartmouth’s first since Eric Robinson in 2015.
Brendan van Riemsdyk gets GWG for Northeastern at Beanpot
Former UNH Wildcat Brendan van Riemsdyk picked a good time for his second goal of the season for Northeastern.
van Riemsdyk, a grad transfer from UNH, scored with 30 seconds remaining in the second period, giving the Huskies a 2-1 lead in their Beanpot semifinal last night against Harvard.
NU went on to a 3-1 victory and next Monday will meet the winner of last night’s late game between Boston College and Boston University for a chance at a third straight tournament title.
Zach Solow also scored, and Ryan Shea added an empty-netter late for NU (15-7-2).