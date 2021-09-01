That’s pretty much how University of New Hampshire Sean McDonnell and Stony Brook University coach Chuck Priore see one another as they prepare for their season opener Thursday night on Long Island.
“It’s a really, really good, Stony Brook football team, a well-coached team,’’ McDonnell said.
“I know that program is usually reloading, not rebuilding.”
In a poll of the Colonial Athletic Association head coaches and media relations directors, Stony Brook was ranked No. 10 in the 12-team conference. UNH came in at No. 5.
“The first thing, when we came into the CAA, we wanted to be like New Hampshire,’’ Priore said. “They had tradition, they played hard, blue-collar kids. We have a lot of respect for Coach Mac and the way he does things.”
‘Both teams are very physical, flying-around types of football teams,’’ McDonnell said.
A challenge for UNH’s defense will be slowing down an offense featuring quarterback Tyquell Fields.
“Their quarterback is a tremendous athlete, makes plays all over the place, throws the deep ball very well,’’ McDonnell said.
Fields roared onto the scene in 2019, producing 2,466 passing yards and 338 on the ground. In a four-game season in 2020, Fields passed for 400 yards and ran for 77.
UNH’s quarterback will be Bret Edwards, regaining his starting role with Max Brosmer out for the season with a torn ACL. Edwards was 10 for 25 in 2019 for 124 yards and one interception.
Defensively, Priore said, the Wildcats and Seawolves share style points, at least.
“These are two teams that play the game the correct way,’’ Priore said.
Three of the other four New Hampshire college football teams will also play this weekend.
The Division II Saint Anselm Hawks are ranked sixth in the Northeast 10 and will open their season at Merrimack on Saturday at 1 p.m. Saint Anselm finished 4-4 in the NE10 and 4-7 overall in 2019.
Plymouth State University opens its Division III schedule Saturday at 1 p.m., on the road against Castleton. Eastern Collegiate Football Conference coaches ranked Castleton No. 5 in their preseason poll.
The Panthers are ranked fifth in the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Franklin Pierce opens at New Haven on Saturday, with its home opener set for Sept. 11 against Lake Erie.
Dartmouth is set to begin its season Sept. 18 at Valparaiso in Indiana. The Big Green host Sacred Heart on Sept. 25 at 1:30 p.m.