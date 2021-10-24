The University of New Hampshire men’s hockey team suffered its first home loss and was shut out in its first Hockey East game of the season Sunday night at the Whittemore Center in Durham.
No. 12 Providence College captured a 2-0 road win as junior goaltender Jaxson Stauber (26 saves) and the Friars’ defensemen stymied the Wildcats.
“They don’t give you much,” UNH coach Mike Souza said of the Friars. “They defend the front of their net as well as any team in college hockey.”
Providence sophomore Chase Yoder opened the game’s scoring with 4:16 left in the opening period, when he beat UNH goaltender Mike Robinson (22 saves) glove side with a back-handed shot in front. Yoder’s tally came 15 seconds after a Friars power-play opportunity expired.
The Friars (5-2, 2-0 Hockey East) doubled their advantage on a goal from Kohen Olischefski with 3:43 remaining in the second period. The graduate student and alternate captain skated into the UNH zone and scored on a wrister during a 2-on-1 Friars advantage.
Souza pulled Robinson, a senior from Bedford, for the extra skater with three minutes remaining.
“I think we saw (Sunday) ... they’re incredibly detailed, they don’t give you anything,” UNH senior captain and defenseman Will MacKinnon said. “I think we’re right there with them in terms of talent level and skill level. ... We made a couple mistakes and that was the difference in the game.”
The Wildcats (2-3, 0-1) killed off a 5-on-3 Providence advantage and had their only two power-play opportunities late in the second period.
“If we win the special-teams battle there in the second, it’s a completely different game,” MacKinnon said.
UNH finished 3-for-3 on the penalty kill and won the faceoff battle, 36-20.
“Disappointing because I thought our team worked hard but you can’t win hockey games if you don’t score,” Souza said.
The Wildcats and Providence will play again this weekend in a home-and-home series.
The Friars will host UNH Friday night (7) before traveling to Durham again Saturday night (7).