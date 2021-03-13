UNH skier

The University of New Hampshire’s Crowley Gentile, a junior from Greenland, competes in the slalom competition at Friday’s NCAA Skiing Championships at Cannon Mountain. Gentile was 27th overall. The top Wildcat men’s finisher was Will Bruneau-Bouchard, who placed ninth. UNH’s top woman was New Castle’s Rachel Nawrocki, who took 11th.

 JOHN KOZIOL

