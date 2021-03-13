Will Bruneau-Bouchard, who placed ninth, was the top UNH finisher in the slalom at the NCAA Skiing Championships at Cannon Mountain on Friday. UNH’s top woman was New Castle’s Rachel Nawrocki, who took 11th.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for visiting!
For full access, please log in, register your subscription or subscribe.
Try for 99¢ a month for two months, cancel or pause anytime.
Will Bruneau-Bouchard, who placed ninth, was the top UNH finisher in the slalom at the NCAA Skiing Championships at Cannon Mountain on Friday. UNH’s top woman was New Castle’s Rachel Nawrocki, who took 11th.