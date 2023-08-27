UNH soccer team tops Boston U. in home opener Staff Report Aug 27, 2023 Aug 27, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Buy Now Buy Now UNH midfielder Bilal Kamal, right, fights past Boston University’s John Roman during the Wildcats’ home opener on Sunday at Wildcat Stadium in Durham. Jodie Andruskevich/Union Leader Bilal Kamal Jodie Andruskevich/Union Leader UNH midfielder Bilal Kamal, right, fights past Boston University’s John Roman during the Wildcats’ home opener on Sunday at Wildcat Stadium in Durham. Show more Show less Buy Now Jodie Andruskevich/Union Leader UNH midfielder Bilal Kamal, right, fights past Boston University’s John Roman during the Wildcats’ home opener on Sunday at Wildcat Stadium in Durham. Buy Now JODIE ANDRUSKEVICH/UNION LEADER UNH's Yannick Bright heads the ball in front of the UNH goal in action against Boston University Sunday evening in Durham. Buy Now Photo by Jodie Andruskevich/Union Leader UNH's Inaki Rodriguez heads the ball as BU's Jason Zacarias defends on the play. Buy Now Jodie Andruskevich/Union Leader UNH's Liam Bennett heads the ball as Boston University's Ryan Lee comes in to defend on the play. Advertisement Buy Now Jodie Andruskevich/Union Leader Boston University's Griffin Roach and UNH's Eli Goldman battle for the ball in Sunday night's game at UNH. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Georgios Koliniatis scored at 74:15 to break a tie and help the UNH men's soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Boston University in the Wildcats' home opener on Sunday in Durham.UNH, ranked 23rd nationally, improved to 1-0-1.Attendance was 3,397 at Wildcat Stadium.Taig Healy scored at 34:26 to give the Wildcats a 1-0 lead, but BU's Quinn Matulis tied the game at 68:27.UNH goalkeeper Joseba Incera made two saves. The Wildcats had an 8-3 advantage in shots on goals. UNH visits William & Mary on Thursday. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Request News Coverage