Bilal Kamal
UNH midfielder Bilal Kamal, right, fights past Boston University’s John Roman during the Wildcats’ home opener on Sunday at Wildcat Stadium in Durham. 

 Jodie Andruskevich/Union Leader

Georgios Koliniatis scored at 74:15 to break a tie and help the UNH men's soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Boston University in the Wildcats' home opener on Sunday in Durham.

UNH, ranked 23rd nationally, improved to 1-0-1.