The periodic changes in the Hockey East schedule netted no changes for the UNH men’s program.
After changes announced Tuesday, the Wildcats remained on track to host UMass on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Whittemore Center in Durham. The game will be shown live on collegesportslive.com, for free.
Furthermore, UNH’s home-and-home series against UConn this weekend remained on as scheduled. The teams play Friday at 4 p.m. at The Whitt, then again Saturday at 4 p.m. in Storrs, Conn. Friday’s game is on NESN; Saturday’s game is on collegesportslive.com, also for free.
To date, eight of UNH’s 10 scheduled games have been postponed because of COVID-19 situations.
The UNH women, meanwhile, will not play Boston University this weekend as scheduled, it was announced.
UNH women fall by 7
The University of Hartford women’s basketball team completed a two-game sweep of UNH on Tuesday, beating the Wildcats 64-57 in West Hartford, Conn.
The Wildcats (1-6 overall, 1-3 in America East), received a game-high 18 points from Ivy Gogolin and 13 from sophomore Brooke Kane, a Pinkerton Academy grad.
Hartford led by as many as 15 in the third quarter, but UNH sliced the deficit to one on a layup by Helena Delaruelle with 2:38 to play before the Hawks (2-2, 2-2) pulled away at the end.