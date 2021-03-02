The UNH men’s hockey team will play one more regular-season game, on Thursday afternoon (4 p.m.) at Boston University.
The UNH-BU game was one of seven contests scheduled Tuesday by Hockey East. This is the final weekend of regular-season play.
The Wildcats are 5-13-3, with a Hockey East Power Index of 43.67, and sit in 10th place in the 11-team league. The league’s tournament format gives the top five teams first-round byes and, for the first round, pits No. 11 at No. 6, No. 10 at No. 7 and No. 9 at No. 8 in single-elimination contests. Dates and times on those games have yet to be announced.
Also on Tuesday, the league annouced UNH’s Angus Crookshank as the co-Player of the Month for February. Crookshank, a junior from North Vancouver, British Columbia, notched five goals and six assists for 11 points over six games. The other co-Player of the Month is Aidan McDonough of Northeastern.
UNH men's soccer team ranked 18th nationally
The UNH men’s soccer team, playing a spring schedule, is ranked No. 18 in the first Division I United Soccer Coaches national poll announced on Tuesday.
UNH is the only America East Conference team ranked. Among New England schools, Providence is ranked 14th. Clemson is No. 1.
The Wildcats, who beat UMass Lowell in their only game thus far, play next on Saturday afternoon against Northeastern at Wildcat Stadium.