Jackson Pierson’s second goal of the game, in overtime, gave the UNH men’s hockey team a 2-1 victory over UConn in a Hockey East contest on Saturday in Storrs, Conn.
Bedford’s Mike Robinson made 36 saves for the Wildcats (2-2-1), who split the weekend series with the Huskies. UConn goalie Tomas Vomacka made 31 saves.
Basketball: UNH men lose, women win
The UNH men’s basketball team fell at America East rival Maine, 59-56, on Saturday. Marque Maultsby led the Wildcats (3-3 overall, 3-1 in America East) with 17 points.
The UNH women, meanwhile, beat Maine 58-57. Hudson’s Amanda Torres led UNH with 19 points, including two game-winning free throws with eight seconds remaining. Maine never got off a potential winning shot in the final seconds.
UNH improved to 2-6 overall and 2-3 in America East.