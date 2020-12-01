The UNH men’s hockey team’s scheduled games against UMass this weekend are off.
According to UNH sports information, the team is following COVID-19 protocols and is not practicing this week. The Wildcats’ scheduled games on Nov. 20-21 with Boston College were postponed when a UNH player tested positive. No word on rescheduled games is available.
UNH is now scheduled to open Dec. 11 at Maine.
Hockey East on Tuesday announced a new schedule for the upcoming weekend in men’s play:
Friday: Providence at BC, 6 p.m.
Saturday: BU at UConn, 2:30 p.m.; Merrimack at UMass, 4:30 p.m.; BC at Providence, 7 p.m.
Sunday: UMass at Merrimack, 4:30 p.m.
Basketball: Bryant 93, UNH 85
Bryant University outscored UNH 16-7 over the final 4:53 and defeated the Wildcats 93-85 in a nonconference game on Tuesday afternoon at Lundholm Gym in Durham.
UNH led 78-77 on a 3-point basket by Marque Maultsby, but the Bulldogs scored the next five points, including four by Charles Pride, to take a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
Bryant’s Michael Green III led all scorers with 23 points. Freshman K.J. McClurg led UNH with 18 points and Nick Guadarrama added 16 points and 15 rebounds. Josh Hopkins chipped in 14 points.
The Wildcats (1-1) are scheduled to visit Quinnipiac on Sunday afternoon.