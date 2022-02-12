The UNH hockey team did itself no favors on Friday night.
Gabe Carriere made 23 saves to lead Vermont past the Wildcats 3-0 at Gutterson Fieldhouse in Burlington. The win gave the Catamounts, who are in 10th place in Hockey East at 4-10-2, 13 points in 16 games played. UNH, 6-11-1 in the league, has 19 points in 18 games played.
The Wildcats trail eighth-place Boston College by one point; teams 6-through-8 receive home ice for the first round of the league playoffs, which begin in a little more than three weeks.
UNH (12-14-1 overall) hosts the league’s top team, No. 13 UMass Lowell, today at 2 p.m. The River Hawks lost at home to Northeastern on Friday night, 4-2.
Hubbard signs long-term extension
Marc Hubbard has signed a long-term contract extension to remain the head coach of the UNH men’s soccer program, Director of Athletics Marty Scarano announced Friday.
Under Hubbard’s leadership during his first seven seasons, the program has flourished in reaching new heights. Hubbard has an 87-25-16 record at UNH and the Wildcats have won 10 games or more in each season.
His .742 winning percentage is the best by a head coach in program history. Hubbard also has brought the school its first three America East Tournament championships (2018, 2019 & 2020) and five straight NCAA Tournament appearances (2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2021).
“My family and I are very excited to sign this long-term extension that allows us to continue to raise our family in this wonderful state and community,” said Hubbard. “I would like to thank President Dean and Marty Scarano for their efforts and support. We have achieved so many goals since we arrived in 2015, but there is so much more to accomplish here together as we push towards a national championship. I am proud of what this program represents for our school, community and state, and look forward to raising our profile further by continuing our success both on and off the field in Durham.”
Men's basketball team beats Binghamton
Sophomore guard Blondeau Tckoukuiengo scored 18 points and senior forward Jayden Martinez added 17 to lead the UNH men's basketball team to an America East road win, 69-60, at Binghamton on Saturday afternoon.
The Wildcats improved to 11-10 overall and 6-6 in league play. Binghamton dropped to 10-12 and 7-6 in America East.